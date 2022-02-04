Listen: Megan Thee Stallion Promotes Hot Cheetos With New Song ‘Flamin’ Hottie’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Megan Thee Stallion is a “bag of Flamin’ Hot chips” in her latest song, ‘Flamin’ Hottie’ — yes, that’s a reference to Frito-Lay’s products.

The new track, promoting Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Doritos, is part of an upcoming Super Bowl spot starring Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth. In the commercial, the rapper and Puth are cast as animated forest animals who, overcome by the taste of Doritos and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, begin beatboxing and singing.

Megan announced the song today on social media, commenting “I’ve been eating Flamin hot @cheetos all my life and now they asked me to make a song abt it 🔥😝 Real Hot Girl Chip 🔥🔥🔥 Flamin’ Hottie out now with @doritos and @cheetos.”

Produced by OG Parker and mixed and mastered by Mike Dean, the new track is Megan’s rendition of “Push It” by Salt-n-Pepa. In her signature flow, the rapper references Cheetos with lines like “I’m all that and a bag of Flamin’ Hot chips,” and even Cheetos’ mascot, Chester Cheetah: “This cat talk back like Chester”.

The rapper says that the song ‘Flamin’ Hottie’ will only be available for two weeks, so fans will need to download or buy it.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Puth said the Super Bowl spot with Megan is “the biggest thing ever” in his career, alongside earning a number one hit with “See You Again.” “I was really excited about it because they just told me to be myself [and] that they were going to transform me into a fox beatboxing,” said the singer.