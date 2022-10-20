Turbocharge Your Luggage Lineup With This New McLaren x Tumi Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Our luggage just got a tune-up: McLaren and Tumi have released their latest sportscar-inspired collection of bags and suitcases — just in time for holiday travels.

Like McLaren’s supercars, the new Tumi x McLaren collection “pushes the boundaries of lightweight and performance,” per Tumi. More specifically, the luggage collection utilizes a mix of premium, semi-flexible materials that resist scratches and abrasion. Plus, when paired with the bags’ aerodynamic lines, these materials lend a sleek, modern look reminiscent of McLaren’s road cars and F1 machines.

Shop the full Tumi x McLaren collection now at Tumi.com, where prices range from $125 to $2,495.

The standout feature of Tumi x McLaren’s collection is a proprietary flexible carbon fiber material that Tumi calls CX6, which can be found across duffel bags, carry-on suitcases, backpacks, and other luggage staples.

One of our favorite pieces from the new Tumi x McLaren collection is the Velocity Backpack, which Tumi accurately describes as “looking like it’s going 100 mph while standing completely still.” This sporty-chic look is complemented by the backpack’s HTLS fabric which retains its shape and provides more protection for your goods than standard nylon or polyester. You also get some clever features like magnetic zippers, a hidden phone pocket at the top, and a built-in USB charging port.

Besides making luggage, McLaren is gearing up for the F1 United States Grand Prix, the automaker’s home-turf race in Austin, Texas. McLaren’s team drivers, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, are currently hanging on to the No. 7 and No. 12 spots, respectively, in this season’s standings.

