Tom Morello Wants You to Call Him on the Phone to Ask for Advice

MasterClass is already one of the most popular online learning platforms, but now, the site is letting you talk to some of its celebrity instructors directly on the phone.

For the first time ever, you can now talk to select MasterClass instructors on the phone through the MasterClass Direct Line. The limited-time promotion runs from September 15 to 21 and lets you have one-on-one conversations with people like Tom Morello, Deadmau5, film director Werner Herzog, author Neil Gaiman and other leaders and executives in the fields of music and entertainment, fashion and beauty, entrepreneurship, sports and more.

Beginning on Wednesday (September 15), MasterClass members can call the MasterClass Direct Line at 1-833-MC-DIRECT. Each day a different instructor will be available (see calendar listings below). Once you’re dialed in, a moderator will greet you and put you in a queue to speak to that day’s instructor.

While MasterClass hasn’t said how long each instructor will be on the line for, the site does say callers will be connected to the celeb on a first-come, first-served basis.

Named one of Rolling Stone’s “greatest guitarists of all time,” Morello will be on the phone to answer questions about electric guitar playing style, improving your technique, the best gear and equipment to buy and how to develop your original compositions. Per MasterClass, Morello’s recorded online classes also include lessons on songwriting, arranging, studio recording and live performance tips. “The co-founder of Rage Against the Machine will teach you the riffs, rhythms, and solos that launched his career and sent his music to the top of the charts,” reads Morello’s MasterClass description. “Tom will share his approach to making music that challenges the status quo and teach you how to create your own musical style.”

MasterClass already lets you watch hundreds of hours of pre-recorded videos and lessons from its roster of instructors, which recently added James Cameron (teaching filmmaking), Levar Burton (teaching storytelling), and Beyonce photographer Tyler Mitchell (teaching portrait photography) to its list. The new “Direct Line” promo now lets you interact in real time with some of the instructors too.

You’ll need to be a MasterClass member to access the Direct Line program. An annual membership starts at just $15 a month, and includes unlimited access to all of MasterClass’ online courses, and a special access code to dial into the MasterClass Direct Line.

If you can’t make it through during the live chat, you can still have the opportunity to leave a voicemail with your question for the instructor. Tune into the MasterClass Instagram and they may answer your question there.

Find out more about MasterClass here and see below for the full list of instructors that you can speak to live this week, below (note: all times Eastern)

9/15 Bobbi Brown, Makeup artist and founder of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, 1 p.m.

9/16 Neil Gaiman, Author and novelist, 6 p.m.

9/17 Misty Copeland, Ballerina and dancer at American Ballet Theatre, 12:30 p.m.

9/17 Jake Shimabukuro, Ukulele virtuoso and composer, 4 p.m.

9/18 Werner Herzog, Film director and screenwriter, 1:30 p.m.

9/19 Kelly Wearstler, Interior designer, 2:30 p.m.

9/20 Wayne Gretzky, Former NHL star and coach, 4:15 p.m.

9/20 Deadmau5, Electronic music producer and DJ, 6:30 p.m.

9/21 Tom Morello, Grammy Award-winning guitarist and band member from Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave, 3:30 p.m.