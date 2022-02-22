RS Recommends: Pandora and Marvel Launch Charm Collection Inspired by MCU Characters

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The last few weeks have been especially exciting for Marvel fans, with the new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer dropping and rumors floating that we may get the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder sometime this week. All in all, the prospects of the Marvel multiverse have many of us at the edge of our seats. To keep the excitement going for the next phase of Marvel, Pandora has released the first-ever jewelry collection inspired by the franchise.

Buy: Iron Man Arc Reactor Charm at $50

The new Pandora x Marvel collection includes iconic Pandora charms, bracelets, rings, necklaces and keychains all adorned with classic characters like Iron Man, Black Widow, Hulk and Black Panther. The MCU characters are all available in charm form, with options for 14-karat gold-plated designs and sterling silver Pandora charms. Each character charm also features their iconic quote embedded into the design, including “Wakanda Forever” for Black Panther and “Hulk Smash” for Hulk.

There are other Pandora charms available too, including Captain America’s shield, the Infinity Gauntlet and an Arc Reactor charm with the words “I Love You 3000” inscribed on the back — Iron Man said this famous line to his daughter, Morgan, in Avenger’s Endgame (cue the tears now).

Buy: Infinity Gauntlet Necklace Set at $265

Each of these Marvel-inspired Pandora charms can be bought separately, starting at $50, or bought as a bracelet set, starting at $125. You can also grab the snake chain bracelet featuring Marvel’s Avengers logo separately ($95) or buy the Avengers bracelet set, which comes with all the character charms and the infinity gauntlet from this Marvel-inspired collection.

If Pandora bracelets are not your calling, there are other jewelry pieces available, including this Infinity Gantlet necklace set which features an adjustable 14-karat gold-plated Rolo chain and an infinity gauntlet charm with a movable index finger that gives this Marvel jewelry piece an almost lifelike quality.

Shop the new Marvel x Pandora collection right now and assemble your hero squad just in time for all the new Marvel TV shows and movies releasing later this year.

Buy: Marvel x Pandora Collection at $50+