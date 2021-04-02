Marvel Teams Up With Citizen Watches on New ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Collection

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

In celebration of the latest edition to the MCU, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Citizen is teaming up with Marvel for the launch of their new Super Titanium Armor line of wristwatches.

The Super Titanium Collection includes three new super-assembled timepieces, which feature sleek silver-tone bands made of sturdy, coated “Super Titanium” metal. While they may not be as strong as MCU vibranium, Citizen says the material is 40% lighter and five times harder than traditional stainless steel, and is both scratch and rust-resistant, giving these watches their shield-like design. The case sizes range from 41-44 mm, available now on Citizen‘s website.

Citizen

Buy: Super Titanium Armor Watch at $520

All of the watches in the collection also have a superpower of their own, with Eco-Drive technology, which can convert any kind of light (even indoor fluorescent and desk lamp lighting) into energy to power a watch, so they’ll never need a battery.

The versatility doesn’t stop there, since they’re also water-resistant, so you can wear them while going out for a swim (up to 333ft) or even just in the shower. While they’re still as tough as Cap’s shield, they’re also hypoallergenic enough for sensitive skin, with a comfortable, lightweight design for everyday wear.

Citizen

Buy: Citizen x Marvel Punisher Watch at $325

If you want to rep your favorite Avengers member, though, Citizen also has an officially-licensed Marvel collection that lets you wear your super power on your wrist. With uniquely-themed designs, you can wear everyone from Tony Stark, to Black Widow, The Punisher, and of course, Captain America.

Get the modern-day armor we all need with the Super Titanium Watch Collection, available now on Citizen.com. And catch up on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, streaming now on Disney+.