MARKET Is Giving Satisfaction, Debuting Collab With The Rolling Stones x SMILEY

The Rolling Stones aren’t shy about collaborations. Apart from The Grateful Dead, they are one of the few bands that have successfully transcended generations in the retail and product markets. They’ve given music lovers everything from footwear like the Nike Air Max 1s, done in collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain, to furniture like the logomania 1970 Arflex Sofa, made by Takahiro Miyashita and featured in the RS No.9 Carnaby store. The Rolling Stones truly own the collab market, going toe-to-toe with Supreme level brands. Now, they are back with a new collaboration that streetwear and music lovers will sure to be in queue for.

Developed in tandem with NYC fashion staple MARKET and French-based brand SMILEY, The Rolling Stones are celebrating their 60th anniversary with a limited capsule of hoodies and sweats, graphic tees, and accessories, all emblazoned with a newly created logo.

Since 2016 MARKET has been a streetwear pinnacle known for its cheeky collabs and bootleg drops. After the closing of his first brand ICNY, founder Mike Cherman continued doing what he’s always done, crafting viral tees, sneakers, and accessories. His swoosh Frank Ocean project, which at the time aligned with Ocean’s lead single “Nike,” was an overnight success that rapidly penetrated his work into the retail market. Despite the later cease and desist, he continued to make waves, creating a custom pair of Nike swoosh converse that were gifted to LeBron James and later worn by BAPE founder Nigo.

When it was time to solidify a new brand, nothing had changed. “I recognized that this was not a rebrand,” he said during his time on Behind The Hype. “It was actually about us identifying who we always have been.”

MARKET snowballed, expanding the brand’s universe of partnerships, including power players such as Erykah Badu and Dennis Rodman. In 2017 they dropped a collection with 143 Worldwide, featuring famous R&B singers from the Nineties like Lauryn Hill and Usher. Then again in 2018, they partnered with Chicago-based rapper Chief Keef for a limited series based on Keef’s infamous speeding traffic stop. “If [artists] can move the numbers up, that will get them more attention,” he told Rolling Stone in 2019 in response to the growing collab market. “It’s just a marketing game: The more you can trend, be the album that’s talked about, the more people are going to go and see what’s happening.”

Culture and music have always been intertwined in MARKET’s narrative and the reason for the brand’s success. That is why this partnership makes so much sense, The Rolling Stones being a cultural and musical force since the Sixties, with a following that blends generations. “As a kid, I remember recognizing the tongue logo before I was even old enough to listen to The Rolling Stones,” Cherman says. “Over the years, I’ve grown a deep respect for how The Stones and their music sent shockwaves throughout culture and defined Rock’ n Roll with their no-filter, no-rules attitude.” The collection itself is just that, fused with the no-rules energy the band is known for.

Across four apparel styles and two accessories, the collection features a black, bleach-dyed hoodie and matching sweats, with psychedelic type treatments screen printed on both sides and selective patchwork detailing. The white and black tees mimic the same print but are enlarged to cover the front and back in a sea of vibrant ink, while the utility-style jacket makes use of tufting, a trend that exploded at the height of the pandemic. Finally, a rubber keychain made with the exclusive logo and a thirst-quenching mug for the coffee lovers ready for early morning and late-night jam sessions.

“Having the chance to work with this legendary band for the first time, I wanted to honor how the tongue logo represents that raw energy that The Stones and their music brought to life in people around the world,” he adds.

This limited-edition collection will be available on MARKET’s website and in select retailers worldwide. Prices run from $14 to $200.