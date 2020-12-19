‘Queen of Christmas’ Mariah Carey Ditches Sleigh Ride for RV Ride in New Outdoorsy Partnership

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Her annual Christmas tour may have been postponed this year due to Covid, but Mariah Carey is still finding a way to hit the road for the holidays.

Carey is keeping it festive — and Covid-safe — this year, swapping air travel for an Outdoorsy.com RV rental to take her family to their annual winter getaway in Aspen. But don’t think for a second that the A-list diva is slumming it. The 45-foot Prevost Motorhome sleeps six, with two bedrooms, a living room, full kitchen, multiple bathrooms and even a washer/dryer on board. Carey also had the luxury 2020-model RV decked-out with Christmas decor, and it’s a safe bet to assume her Apple TV+ “Magical Christmas Special” will be playing from the motorhome’s big-screen TV and custom sound system.

Outdoorsy

Carey documented her road trip on her Instagram feed, saying she wanted to “find a way to celebrate while still keeping it safe.” And while Carey isn’t afraid to frolic in the snow, she admits that the Outdoorsy rental was the “best way to be outdoors, but you’re not really outdoors.”

Carey’s road trip started in Los Angeles, and took her through scenic stops at Red Rock Canyon, Zion National Park, the Arches and Grand Junction, before pulling up in Aspen. Fans and road trip enthusiasts alike can view Carey’s full itinerary on the Outdoorsy website. And while Carey may claim to have a direct line to Santa, you don’t need Christmas connections to get dibs on a similar rental. Outdoorsy is offering the exact Prevost Motorhome that Carey stayed in for $7900 a night (or rent it starting at $150,000 a month).

Outdoorsy is using this partnership to promote their fleet of vehicles, which includes everything from motorhomes to vintage airstreams to Insta-worthy campervans. The company says RV travel is a great way to practice social distancing, and to explore travel in a safe and relaxed way.

Carey boarded her Outdoorsy RV with her two kids and immediate members of her quarantine pod. Outdoorsy says everyone “adhered strictly to local and national Covid-19 guidelines.”

The Outdoorsy partnership caps another banner year for Carey, whose ubiquitous holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas is You” is back on top of the charts. The singer-songwriter also celebrated a #1 New York Times bestseller, with her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.