See Mariah Carey’s Daughter Transform Into the Diva for New Kids Fashion Campaign

Mariah Carey is no stranger to the spotlight, but it’s her daughter Monroe, who’s front and center of a new campaign as the new face of children’s retailer, OshKosh B’gosh. Monroe, the 10-year-old daughter of Carey and ex-husband Nick Cannon, fronts the kids apparel company’s new back to school campaign, which is inspired by the childhood goals and dreams of some of today’s superstar artists.

Titled “Today is Someday,” the new OshKosh campaign features quotes and designs that reference the personal childhood experiences of Carey, Muhammad Ali, and André 3000 and Big Boi from Outkast. In addition to the new imagery, which stars Monroe, along with kids representing Ali, André 3000 and Big Boi, the campaign will also feature video spots with the kids sharing “inner monologues” from their grown-up counterparts.

Monroe appears as her mom at age 10, paying tribute to Carey’s often-tumultuous childhood (and subsequent eternally child-like spirit), as detailed in the singer’s best-selling memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.” Visual nods to Carey and her songs are sprinkled throughout like Easter eggs for her fans, from a butterfly appearing on Monroe’s fingers to the curly hair-do she sports in the photos (reminiscent of Carey’s naturally curly hair).

“As a little girl, I was determined to realize my dreams,” says Carey, in the accompanying release for the campaign. “Now as a mother, it brings me so much joy to see my children visualize and develop the dreams they hold in their own hearts. We did the campaign because we love the message of empowering kids to dream boldly and blaze their own path.”

“Muhammad used to say, ‘Don’t count the days, make the days count,'” adds Lonnie Ali, the wife of the late boxing legend. “This is how he lived his life, and it’s the message at the heart of this campaign that we wish to pass to the next generation of kids daring to dream big.” (Worth noting: while Carey and Outkast authorized the use of their likenesses and stories for the campaign, OshKosh partnered with Lonnie Ali for rights to use her husband’s name, as she serves as the current trustee of the Muhammad Ali Family Trust).

Though we’re still in the throws of summer, OshKosh is hoping to get a head start on Back to School season. The campaign officially launches this Friday with the photos running in OshKosh B’gosh stores nationwide, along with spots on TV, YouTube and social media platforms. See the full campaign and shop the collection here.