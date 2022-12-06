Not Even a ‘Dress Malfunction’ Can Stop Mariah Carey From Spreading Holiday Cheer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Mariah Carey didn’t let a little wardrobe malfunction deter her from spreading some holiday cheer Monday, as the diva made a surprise appearance at the Moët & Chandon holiday party inside New York’s Lincoln Center.

Carey was on hand to help celebrate the unveiling of “Your Voices,” a large-scale illuminated sculpture by British contemporary artist Es Devlin that will be on display at Lincoln Center’s Josie Robertson Plaza until December 18. After seeing the ornament-like sculpture outside, guests were ushered into Lincoln Center for a private concert from Carey, who encouraged the crowd to take “splashes” of their Moët & Chandon champagne for her (since she was presumably saving her “splash” for after the show).

The singer kicked off the surprise set with her verse on Latto’s “Big Energy (Remix),” playfully rapping along to some of Latto’s lines, before pausing the show to address a broken strap on her dress. Always quick on her feet, Carey ad-libbed an impromptu song about her dress snafu, as her musical director dutifully accompanied her on piano.

The time @MariahCarey casually ad-libbed a song while her team fixed a broken strap on her dress 😍 pic.twitter.com/8bTRzFkoAM — Tim Chan (@mrtimchan) December 6, 2022

Dress malfunction saved (by a carefully-set safety pin of course), Carey continued her set with a mash-up of “Heartbreaker” and “Honey” that she first debuted at the Global Citizen Festival in September, before leading a sing-along in the theater to the Valentine’s Day mix of her number-one hit, “We Belong Together.”

The Queen of Christmas (despite what others may say) ended her set with her festive classic, “All I Want for Christmas,” as the crowd waved their cell phones in the air to capture a little Christmas spirit — and a few last notes from Carey. Trending Kanye West to Proud Boys Founder: ‘Jewish People, Forgive Hitler’ Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ Star, Dead at 71 Michael Avenatti's Spectacular Implosion Tour Adds New 14-Year Prison Sentence Kirstie Alley Buoyed ‘Cheers' With Comedic Charm and a Lit Cigarette

Dress malfunction or on stage improv? How about both! pic.twitter.com/OcFIg49ac8 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 6, 2022

Carey took to Twitter to joke about her little mishap after the show, writing “Dress malfunction or on stage improv? How about both!,” adding that she’s glad it didn’t turn into a “full on scandal.”

The singer wasn’t the only A-lister in attendance at the party. The event also brought out stars like Jessica Chastain, Daniel Kaluuya, Emily Ratajkowski (sans Pete Davidson), Michaela Coel, Trevor Noah, and Jesse Williams.