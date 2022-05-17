Mariah Carey Remixes Her Black Irish Liqueur As a Summer Splash

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Mariah Carey is no stranger to remixing a hit and this time, she’s shaking it up behind the bar. Weeks after her remix of Latto’s “Big Energy” (ft. DJ Khaled) helped propel the song up the charts, Carey is scoring a hit with — *in DJ Khaled voice* — another one, thanks to a new summer promo for her Black Irish liqueur.

Originally launched last fall as a festive drink for the holidays, the superstar singer is re-introducing Black Irish as a surprisingly refreshing summer drink, with the “Black Irish & Berries Brunch Sipper,” a “chocolatey, berry indulgence” designed for the warm days ahead.

The cocktail combines Carey’s Black Irish White Chocolate (an Irish cream liqueur) with a tablespoon of maple syrup, shredded coconut, 1/4 cup mixed berries and a cup of coconut water. After muddling the berries and stirring-in the Black Irish and coconut water, the sweet and creamy drink is best served over ice.

Carey, who was spotted drinking a “splash” of Black Irish in a recent Instagram live, has had to deal with her fair share of rumors and hearsay, but she says the cliche that Irish Cream is solely a cold weather drink is an easy misconception to refute. “People think of Irish cream as a winter drink, but that couldn’t be further from the truth,” she tells Rolling Stone. “It’s a great way to celebrate the summer, too. If you’re entertaining folks at home, Black Irish is especially great on the rocks as a poolside sipper or as an after-dinner drink at a backyard barbecue.”

While many celebrities are partnering with alcohol brands these days, Carey took her time with Black Irish, wanting to work with a brand — and spirit — that she had a personal connection with. Available in stores and online now, Black Irish toasts to Carey’s love of a “festive” moment, while paying tribute to Carey’s mixed heritage – the singer was born to a Black-Venezuelan father and an Irish mother, hence the “Black Irish” label.

Of course, Carey had to actually enjoy drinking the product too, and the singer says both her and her friends have been enjoying Black Irish as a year-round treat. “Because Black Irish White Chocolate and Salted Caramel have those complex flavors of chocolate and caramel, it feels like a treat and satisfies a sweet tooth,” she says. “I always offer Black Irish when friends come over and they are surprised at how refreshing it is on a warm L.A. day.”

Pricing for Mariah Carey’s Black Irish ranges from $2.79 (for a 50ml bottle) to $24.99 (for a 750ml size). Three flavors are available: Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel and White Chocolate. Buy it online at totalwine.com.

It’s looking like a busy summer for Carey, who is reportedly in the studio working on a follow-up to 2018’s critically-acclaimed Caution. She recently launched her very own MasterClass, with a nine-part video series dubbed “Mariah Carey Teaches the Voice as an Instrument,” available on MasterClass.com.