Fashion King Maluma Flexes Designer Chops for Launch of ‘Royalty’ Clothing Line

Maluma wants his fans to feel like royalty, and the Latin superstar is helping them do just that with his first clothing line, Royalty by Maluma, in collaboration with Macy’s and Reunited Clothing.

The extensive collection, bringing pieces for men and women, showcases Maluma’s distinct sense of style with bold prints, pops of color, and warm-weather vibes worthy of any summer plans. Launching March 24, standout pieces include matching floral shorts and tops, airy, vibrant dresses, and Cuban collar button-ups. The whole collection is shoppable at Macys.com, where prices start at $39.50.

Though royalty is the central theme of the collection, Maluma’s conceptualization of the term is more egalitarian: “The meaning of royalty is to treat others with respect, love, and understanding,” says the native Columbian, in a press release. “I want everyone to feel like kings and queens when wearing this collection.”

This mindset — as well as Maluma’s now-famous style — is what attracted Macy’s to the singer, according to Macy’s Fashion Office VP Durand Guion. “Maluma’s impeccable sense of style and inclusive commitment to celebrating the beauty and sexiness of everyone whoever they are made him an ideal partner to collaborate with,” says Guion.

As with his music, Maluma’s clothing line is largely inspired by his hometown of Medellin, Colombia. Per Macy’s, Maluma was an active collaborator in the design room, with the superstar even hand-cutting fabric during conception meetings. In other words, the singer lent his eye — not just his name — to the collection.

“Royalty by Maluma is a unique blend of my Latin culture and my love for fashion, with stylish wear-anywhere looks that are versatile for a night out or every day,” explains Maluma. “In addition, my partnership with Reunited Clothing for Macy’s represents the American Dream. This will be the first of multiple drops in my collection, that I hope will inspire my fans to dream.”

Maluma teased the release of Royalty with an Instagram video of the collection’s production, captioning (in Spanish), “Dreams don’t stop… This is huge For me and for our culture, thanks to the whole team for making this possible. From today we not only create music, we also create FASHION!!!”

Maluma’s forway into clothing design marks another big move for the 28-year-old. Recently, he’s officially landed as an A-list actor with starring roles in Marry Me alongside Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, and Disney’s Encanto, which is nominated for an Oscar (find out how to stream Encanto here). Maluma and Lopez recently released a new music video together for the title track in Marry Me, showing behind-the-scenes footage of the film’s production.

