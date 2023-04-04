Our Festival Season Must-Have: This Deodorant Designed for Your Pits (and Private Parts)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Sweating is inevitable, especially as we approach those sticky, humid months of summer, where it seems like you can’t make a move without feeling damp or getting drenched. The worst part? Sweat isn’t reserved for just your armpits — many people perspire throughout their bodies, leaving their backs, chests and even private parts soaked (not ideal for when you’re saying, dancing up a storm at Coachella).

Fortunately, there’s a solution for your sweat with Lume’s so-called “whole body deodorant.” The brand has become a bestseller on sites like Amazon for its line of stick and cream deodorants, which are formulated to help control odors and sweat on even your most intimate areas.

Lume’s top product is its Whole Body Deodorant Invisible Cream, which is a number one bestseller on Amazon and boasts a 4-star rating (out of five) from almost 48,000 reviewers online.

The deodorant cream is super gentle on the skin and easy to rub into your armpits, on the soles of your feet, the small of your back and even into the creases and folds of your skin. Lume says it’s safe to use on other cracks and crevices too.

Lume’s solid deodorant stick, meantime, is available in a number of fresh (but not overpowering) scents. Lume says its formula is clinically-proven to block and control body odor for up to 72 hours and the glide-on stick can be used on everything from your feet and back to “under breasts, tummy folds, and anywhere you have external odor but wish you didn’t.”

Aluminum-free, paraben-free and hypoallergenic, Lume's deodorant is safe for all skin types, and even for people with sensitive skin. As with most good deodorants these days, the Lume stick deodorant won't leave any white flakes or residue.

Lume also makes a whole body deodorant “cream stick,” which we found to be surprisingly gentle and moisturizing in our first-person review. To use: swipe the cream stick onto your skin, then rub in the water-based lotion with your fingertips until absorbed.

Like the solid stick, Lume says the cream stick is safe for your “underboob, belly buttons, tummy folds, butt cracks and thigh creases,” in addition to your armpits.

Lume was created by an OB/GYN who wanted to find a way to block bacteria and B.O. from forming on her patients’ bodies. The brand is now a must-have for camping, festival season, and for people who are just prone to sweating. In our review, it’s been a lifesaver for long hikes and other outdoor activities as well.

But don’t just take our word for it: read customers reviews and shop the full Lume deodorant line on Amazon here.