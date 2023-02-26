Lululemon’s Hidden Clearance Section Gets You Even Cheaper Discounts Than Their Black Friday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Lululemon activewear is a cult favorite amongst many, and almost every gym junkie owns a pair of lululemon leggings or shorts. The brand’s athleisure gear doesn’t just provide the right amount of support, it’s also extremely breathable thanks to their sweat-resistant designs — I would know; I own tons of them. And, while all their activewear is well worth their price tag, it’s always a treat to find savings on your favorite brand.

The site has men’s and women’s apparel discounted at up to 50% off right now, with hoodies, sweats, joggers, leggings and accessories all on sale.

But there’s another way to score a deal at lululemon through its hidden clearance section that’s tucked away under a “We Made Too Much” label on its website. Whereas lululemon’s new offerings are front and center on their homepage, you’ll need to do a little digging to find lululemon’s not-so-secret sale section.

Where to find it? Hover over the search bar at the top and type in “We Made Too Much” as a search term. Click on it and voila: it’s lululemon deals galore — no promo code needed.

Lululemon Sale: What Are the Best lululemon Deals Online?

Looking to score a lululemon deal? While the site itself doesn’t go on sale that often, lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” section is always filled with deals and discounts year-round. It’s a great place to find great activewear and everyday basics, as well as finding popular products on sale.

We’ve done the work for you to find the best lululemon deals to shop online right now.

1. Surge Warm Half-Zip

One lululemon deal you need to snag right now is the Surge Warm Half-Zip, down to just $59 (originally $118) in four available colors. It’s specially-designed with runners in mind, featuring soft, stretchy sweat-wicking fabric that will both look good and make you feel good. There’s even a discreet zipped pocket on this long-sleeved shirt where you can store your keys before you head out the door.

2. Textured Tech Pant

There are also multiple lululemon pants on sale right now, with styles that function as both post-workout gear or pants to keep you warm during the colder months. One option is the Textured Tech Pant discounted to $59 from $128, saving you $69. This cozy pant is available in a trendy tie-dye print and is made from a super soft and cozy material. It's also got zippered pockets for your belongings and integrated "anti-stink" technology so you can wear these from the gym to brunch without breaking a sweat.

3. Wunder Train High-Rise Tight

You’ll be able to find lululemon deals as well on leggings, sports bras, crop tops, T-shirts and jackets. The Wunder Train High-Rise Tight, for instance, is on sale for just $39 (originally up to $118 depending on the color).

You'll be able to find lululemon deals as well on leggings, sports bras, crop tops, T-shirts and jackets. The Wunder Train High-Rise Tight, for instance, is on sale for just $39 (originally up to $118 depending on the color).

This 25-inch tight is designed to sit just about your ankle and the high-rise fit means you can pair them with a lululemon crop top or sports bras with ease. You've even got a hidden pocket in the waistband where you can store your keys or credit card. Plus, it's designed from lululemon's Everlux fabric, which the brand says is breathable, quick-drying, supportive and sweat-wicking for the most grueling at-home or gym workouts.

Sizes and stocks are limited for the majority of these lululemon deals though, so shop your favorites quickly. Check out the full selection of lululemon’s We Made Too Much section here.