Time To Stock Up On New Lululemon — 15 Multi-Purpose Picks on Sale Over July 4th Weekend

If you’re looking for hidden, add-to-cart worthy deals on everything from smooth leggings for running, to portable belt bags, we’ve got you covered.

While Lululemon might not be holding a traditional 4th of July sale, as most might know, Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” section of their site is always available for browsing. As of this holiday weekend, the section has recently been restocked with a wide variety of their best sellers — and most with unusually generous size availability. Trust us, this does not happen often.

We’ve combed through all the deals so that you won’t have to. Below are some of the best Lululemon products (in our opinion) that are available from this weekend’s sale.

One of Lululemon’s best sellers — designed for both hot and hatha Yoga — this dual-sided yoga mat is an essential member for every at home or commuter workout routine. Previously $88, now on sale for $79.

5mm Reversible Yoga Mat $79

As a woman writing this post, I’ll probably be buying this right after I publish it. Perfect for sharing with your loved one (wink), or for wearing warmly and selfishly. Previously $198, now on sale for $99.

Merino Wool-Blend Cardigan $99

Perfect for lunch or play — this dress pairs well outdoors but can also be worn more formally up with a cardigan and sandals. Previously $138, now on sale for $54.

Court Crush Tennis Dress $54

Insulated, leak-proof and sold in two very recognizable colorways that will be difficult to overlook and leave at the gym. Previously $48, now on sale for $39.

Back to Life Sport Bottle 24oz $39

Yes, unfortunately you do need another plain, white tee. Insulated, leak-proof and sold in two very recognizable colorways that will be difficult to overlook and leave at the gym. Previously $48, now on sale for $34.

lululemon Fundamental Pocket T-Shirt $34

Made for running, these shorts will move with you wherever your legs lead them. Previously $88, now on sale for $69+.

Fast and Free Lined Short 6″ $69

A shirt that goes well from gym to dinner with a quick switch from shorts to (also very comfortable) pants. Previously $78, now on sale for $59.

lululemon Fundamental Oversized… $59

Available in several colors, these pants are on sale with impeccable timing for the return of y2k flare kick yoga pants. Previous $118, now on sale for $49+. Related

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu $49

Perfect for unexpected Summer showers, what’s left of June gloom and soon — Fall. Previously $168, now on sale for $94.

Evergreen Jacket $94

Built for movement, this bodysuit can also be transitioned for casual-wear with a light, white over-shirt or cardigan. Previously $138, now on sale for $99.

Cross-Back Nulu Yoga Bodysuit 25″ $99

Underwear that feels as soft as leggings, previously $118 and now on sale for $94.

Always In Motion Boxer 5″ 5 Pack $94

A must-buy if only for its dual-pocket placement. Wallet, car keys, chapstick phone — check. Works well for both utility and utility fashion. Previously $118, now on sale for $59.

Water-Repellent Hiking Short Sleeve… $59

In a variety of colors made to be seen — an opportune item for breaking away from the repetitiveness of an all black workout wardrobe. Previously $118, now on sale for $79+.

Cropped Define Jacket Nulu $79

For when you have a meeting at 4 p.m. but a brisk shuffle to the subway at 4:30 p.m. Lululemon is known for comfortable functional pieces, meant to be worn through strenuous activity or for a generally comfortable existence. Previously $118, now on sale for $69.

Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Up Shirt $69

Great for workout wear or on top of your most comfortable pair of denim bottoms. Previously $68, now on sale for $39 in several sizes.

Ribbed Nulu High-Neck Yoga Bra $39

Or for those who try not to look like they do. Lightweight and movement functional — previously $148, now on sale for $119.

Cold Terrain Fleece Vest $119

Lightweight and designed for running, this shirt easily transitions from road to happy hour. Previously $98, now on sale for $49.

Fast and Free Long Sleeve… $49

Oversized fleece that works well in transitional weather or for day to night workouts. Previously $148, now on sale for $79.

Oversized-Fit Fleece Half Zip $79