Noted Outdoorsman Luke Bryan is Selling Fishing Tackle and Ice Chests on Amazon

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Luke Bryan is hoping fans enjoy “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’” as much as he does. The country singer and outdoor enthusiast has launched his very own Amazon storefront that features a curated selection of more than 50 fishing and hunting-themed products for fall. Bryan’s Amazon page includes camping apparel, fishing and hunting gear, campfire tools and other outdoor accessories.

Though the storefront just launched this week, Amazon says a number of Bryan’s recommended items are already proving to be “high fliers.” Among the best-sellers, this $139 folding cot, a cordless electric filet knife ($160), and the Mercury VesselView Mobile ($223) — essentially a digital engine display for your boat. The page also sells popular sleeping bags, a rain jacket, a “spinnerbait” for fishing, and even a pair of HD binoculars.

Amazon

Bryan worked directly with Amazon to curate the shop, and the father of two says he selected products based on memories from his childhood, and new memories he’s been making with his sons during the quarantine. “I grew up spending time outdoors and now I’m able to create new memories with my boys, spending time together without any distractions,” he says. “Being outdoors is about spending quality time with my family and friends and appreciating the simple things in life.”

The photos for the Amazon partnership were shot at Bryan’s property in Franklin, Tennessee, where the singer has been quarantining over the last few months (the Igloo insulated ice chest in the photos is available for $179). With his busy schedule and frequent touring, Bryan says one of his favorite things to do when he’s not working is to hunt and fish at his property. “When I get back [from the road], I can immediately get outdoors and spend time doing what I love,” he says.

The new Amazon collaboration is the latest project in what has been a busy few months for Bryan. His seventh studio album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, was released earlier this month, and it was announced this week that the singer has signed on for another season of American Idol, alongside other returning judges, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Bryan and his wife Caroline are also going viral right now thanks to a new underwear commercial for Jockey that’s leaked online. It’s not clear if the commercial is tied to a new campaign, and neither Jockey nor Bryan have commented on the clip. While you can certainly find Jockey products over on Amazon, it’s safe to assume boxers and briefs will not be added to Bryan’s storefront anytime soon.