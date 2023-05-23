Ludacris Talks ‘Fast X,’ Touring With Janet, and Starring in New Stella Artois Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s nearly golden hour and, with pints of Stella Artois sitting on their table, Ludacris is sitting down for dinner with Matt Damon and Zoe Saldana, hopping on the phone to call up The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White. “If you could invite anyone to dinner, who would it be?” Luda asks. While it might sound like a scene straight out of a movie, it’s actually the premise of Stella Artois’ latest campaign.

Buy Stella Artois at Drizly

“They were extremely down to earth,” Ludacris tells Rolling Stone about working with the Stella crew. “I’m a fan of these individuals more than you could possibly imagine, so I was just happy to be working with them. And for them to be laughing at me doing my parts, it made me feel even better about being in the acting family, so to speak, as a guy that came from music. … I was kinda the freshman of the group, and I was just very, very humbled and happy to be there.”

When asked about his dream guests that he’d invite, Ludacris says he’d choose Tupac and Notorious B.I.G. “From me being a rapper and just hearing different stories from different people and just how resilient both of those individuals were and the things that they’ve gone through — I just feel like that would be a very interesting dinner. If you have those two at the table, I don’t think there’s room for anyone else at that particular dinner.”

In the midst of promoting the new Stella Artois campaign, Ludacris has embarked on a massive tour schedule, including concert dates on Janet Jackson‘s Together Again tour, something he says “feel surreal” to be a part of.

Buy Ludacris Tickets at Vivid Seats Editor’s picks

(Note: Get tickets at Vivid Seats and take $20 off $200+ orders with promo code RS2023).

“I think the best part for me is just having a catalogue and realizing that after two decades, that you can re-excite that catalogue,” Ludacris says. “There are people that come to these shows and they’re bumping Janet’s music and bumping my music and it just brings a smile to your face. It’s like you can hear about fans but when you’re actually there and they don’t know you’re there and you’re able to witness how much they enjoy what you’ve put out into the universe, there’s no greater reward than that.”

Along with the Stella campaign and his busy touring schedule, Ludacris is also starring in the latest Fast & Furious movie, Fast X, now playing in theaters. (Find showtimes and tickets on Fandango.)

Buy Fast X Tickets at Fandango

“The cat’s out of the bag now that there’s more than one part,” Ludacris says of the Fast X ending.

As far as the future final installment in the Fast franchise goes, Ludacris has a few ideas, and it involves a lot of characters from the past — and, of course, some racing. “My dream part two would be to have all of the villains that never die in any of the movies, and even some that you thought died, come back. And all of the good guys — well, I mean, that’s subjective in this film of who’s good and who’s bad to a degree, because some of us have done some bad things but that doesn’t mean we’re bad people — but if you have all the villains and all of the heroes all against each other, that would be absolutely amazing. And we all gotta race because the fans want all the racing back.”

Following the premiere of Fast X, the rap icon and actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“It honestly does mean the world to me to get recognized and for some of my peers that are showing up for this and my entire family, it kind of just makes the world stop for me,” Ludacris told Rolling Stone ahead of the ceremony.

He continues: “That happens very rarely where I’m able to stop, because I’m kind of semi-looking forward. And this is just a moment to be recognized and it’s great to take that moment to reflect on the accomplishments that have transpired and that I’ve worked so hard for. I think that it’s not only great for the past, it’s great for the present, but it’s even better for the future.”

What does that future look like, exactly? “World domination, is the best way to put it man,” Ludacris says. “You can quote me on that.”