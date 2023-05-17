On Set With Brandy and Shaun White: Inside Lovesac’s 25th Anniversary Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the middle of the afternoon at a studio in Santa Clarita, and Brandy has just taken a break from shooting a new Lovesac campaign — and singing a countless amount of effortless “da-da-das” that she made up on the spot into a mic before turning and smiling at the sectional behind her.

Buy Lovesac Furniture

“I had no idea what I was going to do,” Brandy later admits about the impromptu vocals.

For this April weekday, the Grammy winner is filming a new campaign that also stars Shaun White, Travis Barker, and Haley Lu Richardson for the 25th anniversary of the ultra-comfortable furniture company, complete with a set that’s built to look like a recording studio with a StealthTech sectional.

In fact, the Lovesac Sactional comes with built-in Harman Kardon surround sound speakers, wireless charging arms, and all. In short, the treatment is all about “rewriting the rules of comfort.”

Buy Lovesac Sactional $7,000+

“I’m a homebody and I love comfort,” she says. “I love the feeling of being relaxed, you know especially with what I do.”

That includes making sure her home and studio feel relaxing with candles and the right lighting. “All of that just helps set the mood for what you’re doing,” she says, adding that “you have to feel comfortable in your skin, comfortable in your environment, just so you can create the best music.” Editor’s picks

Courtesy of Lovesac

Buy Lovesac Sactional at $7000+

Along with Lovesac celebrating its 25th, this year also marks the anniversary of Brandy’s 1998 sophomore album Never Say Never.

“I absolutely loved working in the studio with LaShawn Daniels, who’s no longer with us, [and] Rodney Jerkins,” the singer-songwriter says, when asked about her favorite memories of recording the classic. “It was just a wonderful experience just to be that creative and to be that spontaneous and really let that creative force guide us and not worry about who else was on the radio, who else was out there — we just locked ourselves in this bubble and we created, I believe, that it was amazing music. I’m so proud of it and so thankful to celebrate 25 years of it.”

Amazon

Buy Never Say Never – Ltd Clear Vinyl… $53.67 Trending Professor Flunks All His Students After ChatGPT Falsely Claims It Wrote Their Papers ‘Do Everything I Say’: 10 Women Claim Comedian Chris D’Elia Preyed on Them Cannes Gave Johnny Depp a Comeback Shot. Then Came the Press Conference Taylor Lautner Is 'Praying' For John Mayer Ahead of Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now' Re-Release

EARLIER THAT DAY on a nearby set, multi-Olympic gold medalist Shaun White is flying through the air, falling onto — what else — a bunch of off-white Lovesacs, including the brand’s MovieSac (White is a big movie fan) and what Lovesac has dubbed The Big One in “dove channeled phur.”

Courtesy of Lovesac

Buy Lovesac The Big One at $1485

“It’s a funny story,” White says after filming his segment about his Lovesac introduction, “I was at a friend’s house and I was in the process of furnishing a home and I was like, ‘What couch is this?’ They’re like, ‘Dude, it’s a Lovesac sofa.’ I said ‘Really?!’ You know, fancy friends, I thought it’d be some crazy designer brand.”

In the end, White says he picked up a Lovesac for his home, and the rest is (a much more comfortable) history. “I love it, I put it the movie room I have and it’s the best.”

Courtesy of Lovesac

Buy Lovesac The Big One at $1485 Related

From working on his own brand Whitespace to snowboarding, White explains he’s all about maintaining a level of comfort, especially when it comes to hitting the slopes. “There’s different layers of it,” he says. “We literally say ‘ride within your comfort zone’ because it’s such a big thing in this sport where people talk you into doing things that you’re not ready for — like hitting some crazy cliff drop or some jump and people get hurt. So that’s a full-on thing: ride within your comfort zone, like what are you OK with?

White continues, “And there’s a funny, I don’t know if you’d call a stereotype, of the action sports star, but we’re supposed to be insane, you know what I mean? For me, I feel so calculated when I ride so I’m within that comfort space. I’ve walked away from so many competitions and situations that I just didn’t feel comfortable riding. And I think that’s such a big thing, whether you’re on the mountain or at work — well, that’s my work. And then home is a whole different thing, you wanna come home and just let go.”

Lovesac’s campaign featuring Brandy, White, Richardson, and Barker launches today, and fans can pick up a Lovesac of their own this season in stores and online.