Bros, Bottoms and Bikinis: The Hot New ‘Love Island’ Clothing Line Enters the Villa

Just in time for the season four premiere of Love Island USA, Peacock has unveiled a new fashion collaboration with tropical clothing brand Kenny Flowers, that’s as perfect for couples under love lockdown as it is for singles hoping to find “the one” (or at least the one for now).

The partnership launches with three collections, each named after a reference on Love Island, which went from being a guilty quarantine binge to one of most popular reality series on the air. In keeping with the summery (and often scandalous) theme of the show, the new collab features swimwear, shirting, dresses and accessories with prints and silhouettes that are as bold as the pickup lines in the villa.

The “Casa Amor” collection features printed bikinis, swim trunks, button-up shirts and kimonos designed for a “steamy summer getaway.” With names like the “Bali Bandeau,” an “Acapulco Sarong” and the “España Shirt,” Kenny Flowers says the looks are “sure to turn heads on the yacht, pop at the beach club and even help you look sharp around town.” Pricing ranges from $22 for a headscarf to $215 for a “Bali Sweetheart Silk Dress.“

The “Viva la Villa” collection, meantime, is inspired by resort living and designed for dayside hangs by the pool… which bleed into drinks by the fire at night. Pieces include a “Beverly Hills Kimono” with the iconic palm leaf print, ruffled “Palm Beach Resort Pants” and a “Palmilla Papi” shirt, inspired by Cabo and designed for “boat days, early happy hours and late tequila-infused nights.” Pricing ranges from $22 to $139.

The final capsule is dubbed the “Bombshell Collection” and it’s fittingly designed to turn heads (and hopefully turn hearts?) with wild animal prints, barely-there bikini bottoms and matching sets to wear once you’re coupled up. Pricing for the “Bombshell Collection” ranges from $22 to $128.

“This summer, you can turn up the heat in the same looks as your fave Islanders,” Peacock says in a press release. “Bring all the spice of the villa to your beach day or pool party with these exclusive collections inspired by Love Island USA. Come on in, the water’s fine.”

How to Watch Love Island USA

Though it originally premiered on CBS, you won’t be able to watch Love Island USA on TV — at least not on traditional cable. Peacock picked up the rights to Love Island USA seasons four and five, which means the only way to watch Love Island USA is by streaming it online.

Want to watch Love Island USA online? The reality dating series is now streaming on Peacock here. The show will air six nights a week from Tuesday to Sunday, with new episodes airing each night at 9pm ET.

Don’t have Peacock? A subscription to the streaming service starts at just $4.99/month and will let you watch Love Island USA live online and on-demand. Download the Peacock app to watch Love Island USA on your phone, or watch Love Island USA on TV by heading over to Peacock on your favorite streaming device.

You’ll also have access to Peacock’s full library of TV shows and movies, along with live TV on NBCUniversal channels.

Love Island debuted in the UK in 2015 and was brought over to the U.S. in 2019 by ITV Entertainment. Season four of Love Island USA takes place in California, with Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland taking over from Arielle Vandenberg as host.

ITV says season four of Love Island “will be hotter than ever, as Islanders couple up in new surroundings to compete in naughtier games and sexier challenges. Throughout their stay, temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or ‘recouple’ with someone new.”

Watch Love Island USA online now by signing up for Peacock here. And shop the official Love Island clothing collection at KennyFlowers.com.