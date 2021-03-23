LL Cool J Strives to Elevate Black-Owned Brands With New Face Mask Collaboration

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Actor and rapper LL Cool J has teamed up with acclaimed designer Fresh for a limited-edition face mask collaboration produced in conjunction with LL’s “Rock the Bells” lifestyle brand, and accessories company, Henry Masks.

This new limited-edition mask pack includes four masks that combine Henry’s unique origami-inspired design with Rock the Bells classic hip-hop influences. These stylish reusable masks can be worn three different ways to get the best fit possible, and they’re washable so you can throw them on again and again.

The Rock the Bells x Henry Masks line features two retro checkered plaid designs, with the Rock the Bells logo seen throughout, one black logo mask, and one bright, signature smiley face mask. Made in the USA, the face coverings are made with three layers of protective polypropylene, but still super breathable. Find these soft, comfortable masks on the Henry Masks site for $49.50 for the four-pack.

Henry Masks/Rock the Bells

Buy: Rock the Bells x Henry Masks at $49.99

“Fresh is a truly talented designer who we are thrilled to be teaming up with,” LL Cool J tells Rolling Stone. “It is our mission at Rock The Bells to elevate Black-owned brands and designers, and we couldn’t be more excited to unveil this collaboration with HENRY Masks. Stay fresh and stay safe.”

LA-based designer Fresh is the creator of the independent Black-owned luxury brand Richfresh. His vibrant and custom-tailored line has been worn by everyone from musicians like The Weeknd and John Legend, to actors like Lena Waithe.

Henry Masks/Rock the Bells

Henry Masks has also recently collaborated on an Artists Series of limited edition masks — a monthly four-pack of masks featuring the works of chosen artists from around the globe. For Women’s History Month, they worked with four emerging female artists, as well as Bephies Beauty Supply, a woman-owned and operated business in Los Angeles.

For every one of the Henry Masks sold on their site, including the new line from LL Cool J and Fresh, a mask is donated to healthcare workers and families in need. This collection is a great way to protect yourself and others while also keeping true to your own style. Find out more at the Henry Masks site.