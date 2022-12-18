Messi Merch: Where to Find Lionel Messi Jerseys In Stock Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

After one of the most memorable games in soccer history, Lionel Messi finally got to hoist the World Cup trophy Sunday, as Argentina defeated a tenacious French team on penalty kicks.

The global soccer icon — and hero to his nation of 45 million back home — scored two goals during regular time and booted the first PK for Argentina, which took home their first World Cup title since 1986.

Needless to say, searches for Messi merch online soared immediately after the final match and sites are selling out quickly of the striker’s number 10 jersey.

If you’re looking to buy a Lionel Messi jersey online, you’ll have to do a little digging. Adidas is the official brand behind many of the World Cup teams’ kits and cleats, but they’re almost sold out (as of this writing) of Messi’s Team Argentina jersey online.

Adidas

Buy Argentina Soccer Tank $80

If you’re looking for a Messi Adidas jersey, your best bet right now is to get this basketball-style tank top, in Argentina’s blue and white colorway with Messi’s number 10 on the front.

If you do want an Adidas Messi jersey, we spotted a few still available on Amazon, though they’re sold by Amazon resellers and not by Adidas, so there will be a bit of a markup.

Amazon

Buy adidas Argentina Men’s Home World Cup… $299.99

You’ll also be able to find an authentic Adidas Messi jersey at the resale hub StockX, although prices are very high. As of writing, the jersey is going for $497 to $2,000, depending on the size. Prices may go down in the next few days, so keep an eye on StockX.

Amazon

Buy Lionel Messi #10 Argentina Home Soccer… $159.99

Looking for more official Messi merch? The apparel and collectibles site Fanatics has Messi jerseys on sale online, though they’re currently only selling a Messi Paris Saint-Germain Nike kit. This Messi jersey is available in sizes small to 2XL and shipping in time for the holidays.

Fanatics

Buy Messi PSG Jersey $129.99

And then there’s Etsy, which currently has fan-made Messi Argentina merch available online, with unofficial World Cup jerseys starting at $29.99

Etsy

Buy Messi Argentina Jersey $29.99

Of course, Messi’s two goals put him in contention for the World Cup Golden Boot trophy, awarded to the top goal-scorer of the tournament. But the Argentinian was bested in the final game by France’s Kylian Mbappe, which secured the Golden Boot thanks to a hat-trick on the field (despite ending up on the losing side).

There is a ton of Mbappe merch available online right now, including an official Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt and a French National Team replica jersey available at Fanatics.

Fanatics

Buy Mbappe French National Team Jersey $144.99