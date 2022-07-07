Fresh Off a Wedding and Return to Acting (Ish), Lindsay Lohan Breaks for The Bodrum

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Lindsay Lohan has a lot to celebrate this week, and she’s doing it in style. Fresh off a buzzed-about video with brand Allbirds and the announcement of her marriage to Bader Shamma, the actress checked into The Bodrum EDITION on the Turkish Riviera Thursday for a little fun in the sun. In addition to her new campaign and new relationship reveal, the luxury getaway also serves as a belated birthday celebration for Lohan, who turned 36 on July 2.

Lohan shared a few snapshots of her vacation on Instagram, showing off the view from The Bodrum EDITION, a luxury property located just steps from the bay at the Bodrum Peninsula in Southwestern Turkey.

Opened in 2018, the boutique hotel has become a favorite of celebrities, with discreet suites and villas (many with private pools and gardens) spread out over the almost two-acre property. And if that now-viral video is anything to go by, Lohan is likely to enjoy a little dancing at the hotel’s exclusive beach club as well,

Buy: The Bodrum EDITION Rates at $800+

Lohan’s getaway comes on the heels of another-viral video, this time for Allbirds, which finds the actress promoting the footwear brand’s Tree Flyer sneakers while paying homage to her hit film, Mean Girls.

Sporting a pair of “lux pink” Tree Flyers (“Well, it is Wednesday,” she quips), Lohan takes cameras into her home as she explains how the comfy, cushiony shoes can transform even an “unexpected athlete” like her into a fitness pro.

“When Allbirds announced I was the spokesperson for their new running shoe, the internet was, well, about what you’d expect,” Lohan says in the minute-long clip. “I didn’t run track in high school — I was more of mathlete. I guess I’m a little unexpected.”

Adds Allbirds in an accompanying release, “With Lindsay’s help, we’re reminding the world that anyone and everyone can lace up and move their body.”

Buy: Allbirds Tree Flyer Sneakers at $160

Like all of Allbirds’ sneakers, the Tree Flyers are made from sustainable materials, like a eucalyptus tree fiber upper, a bio-based midsole and shoe laces made from recycled plastic bottles. Allbirds’ signature merino wool lines the heel, which makes for a gentle yet moisture-wicking fit.

Available in multiple colors and sizes (and in silhouettes for men and women), the Tree Flyers are a lightweight, springy and super comfortable pair of shoes that work as well for a casual walk as they do for a jog or run.

The shoes are also carbon neutral, thanks to Allbirds’ continued commitment to using more plant-based products and low impact manufacturing. Says Lohan in the commercial, “[The Tree Flyers] don’t just look cute; they’re made of natural materials — always avoid the plastics.”

The Allbirds commercial comes as Lohan slowly makes her return to acting, with a Netflix Christmas movie set to drop this holiday season, titled “Falling for Christmas.” The actress also recently signed on to do two more films for the streaming service, though titles and dates have yet to be announced.