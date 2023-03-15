Lil Nas X Gets Candid In New Coach Campaign: ‘I’m Still Figuring Out Life Like Anybody Else’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Coach is teaming up with Lil Nas X on a new campaign that celebrates one of the fashion brand’s most-carried silhouettes, while encouraging followers to carry some grace and self-love as well.

The “In My Tabby” campaign highlights Coach’s Tabby bag and features Nas, actress Camila Mendes, Japanese model Kōki and Chinese actress Wu JinYan showing off different versions of the bag — and themselves.

One of the most recognizable offerings in the Coach accessories collection, the Tabby reimagines an archival bag from the Seventies, reworked with a modern spirit and charm. Though it’s been out for a few seasons now, the Tabby has seen a resurgence in popularity thanks to a host of videos on TikTok and Instagram, where it has quickly gained a cult following.

Coach

Buy Coach Tabby Collection $225+

As part of the “In My Tabby” campaign, Nas and the rest of the cast appear in a series of photos and short films, underscoring the message that “what we carry makes us stronger.” Of course, what they “carry” is taken both literally and figuratively, with Nas’ film exploring his various creative pursuits (and personas), while Mendes shares her story of embracing her “multiple selves” as a Brazilian-American actress.

As Coach writes in an accompanying release, “the campaign redefines what we carry not just in terms of physical objects, but emotions—the experiences, personal journeys and aspirations that shape who we are—that we carry with us as we continue to create ourselves.”

Coach

Buy Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 $450 Editor’s picks

For Lil Nas X, the campaign’s themes of self-reflection and self-expression, perfectly mirror the star’s current journey in the pop culture landscape. “There are definitely different sides of me that coexist at the same time,” he tells Rolling Stone. [There’s] Lil Nas X, the pop star, all the cool clothes singing on stage, and then there’s Montero behind the scenes, who’s still growing and learning and figuring out life just like anybody else.”

In behind-the-scenes photos from the campaign shoot, Nas is seen rocking a pink Tabby Shoulder Bag 26, which is a structured shoulder bag crafted from polished pebble leather. Another shot finds him sitting back on a couch while holding a black version of the same bag. Trending Israelis Are Now Openly Talking About the ‘Total Destruction’ of the Jewish State Axl Rose Brings 'Welcome to the Jungle' to Carrie Underwood's 'Denim & Rhinestones' Tour GOP Lawmaker Says Children Aren’t Hungry Enough to Justify Free Meals at School 21 South Carolina GOP Lawmakers Propose Death Penalty for Women Who Have Abortions

As for what he’s “carrying” in his bag? “In my tabby bag, I carry the courage to keep going no matter what happens,” the rapper says.

Coach

In addition to making the Tabby bags available online, Coach is introdcuing a new “Made to Order Tabby” service where customers can design their own Tabby with a choice of leather, colors and hardware. The goal: to give people a chance to express their individuality through a bag, while further highlighting the Coach Tabby as the bag that’s truly for everyone.

“I’ve always believed that fashion should be about more than only style, it should be about community, and creating safe spaces where people feel free to express themselves,” Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers says, in a release. “‘In My Tabby’ brings together our Coach Family and collaborators to celebrate stories of creativity and courage that embody our vision for Coach to inspire people to fully express all of who they are.”

Coach

The new Tabby launch comes on the heels of Nas’ campaign with Coach last fall, where the rapper and fashion provocateur was announced as the brand’s newest global ambassador. The style icon also walked the runway at Coach’s spring/summer 2023 show, and worked with the brand on custom outfits for his “Long Live Montero” tour.