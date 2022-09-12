Watch Lil Nas X Make His Runway Debut at Coach’s Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Montero the model. Days after crushing it on stage at the opening night of his “Long Live Montero” tour, Lil Nas X worked it on the runway, making his Fashion Week debut for Coach.

The rapper closed Coach’s Spring/Summer 2023 show at New York Fashion Week Monday, after being unveiled as the brand’s latest global ambassador. Sporting a workwear-inspired leather vest and cropped leather shorts, Nas strutted down a New York pier-inspired set before a supportive crowd that included Doja Cat, Charli XCX, Moses Sumney, Coi Leray and Conan Gray, among others.

Nas, who sported long braids for his first-ever runway show, finished off his look with gladiator-style sandals and a mini version of Coach’s popular “Tabby” bag (see Lil Nas X’s catwalk debut approximately 43 minutes into the video below)

As part of Monday’s presentation, Nas was also officially unveiled as Coach’s latest global ambassador, with the rapper being the first to be announced under the brand’s new “Expressive Luxury” chapter, which aims to create clothes that “inspire confidence in the next generation.” In addition to walking Coach’s NYFW show, Nas will appear in a new campaign for the brand, set to launch next month.

Coach’s Spring 2023 collection was a dreamy mix of the brand’s nostalgic All-American aesthetic set against modern silhouettes that played with fluidity and proportion (think: distressed leather jackets, oversized fisherman sweaters and tomboy-ish dresses). Coach’s creative director Stuart Vevers described it as “Americana subverted with attitude.”

For Nas, the chance to work with Coach — and walk for Coach — is something he won’t soon forget. “It was such a fun experience being part of the Coach show and walking on my first runway ever,” he says, in a press release. “I’m super excited to make my debut as a face of Coach, a fashion house that believes in a lot of the same things as me. I can’t wait to share all of the other amazing things I’ve been working on with Stuart and his team very soon.”

Nas also took to Twitter after the show, posting photos from the runway along with a tongue-in-cheek caption reading, “omg we making rent this month yall!”

omg we making rent this month yall! i’m the new GLOBAL ambassador for @coach pic.twitter.com/wCWVII2t7p — NASARATI (@LilNasX) September 12, 2022

Vevers says Nas is the perfect ambassador for the new collection, which was “inspired by the next generation’s fluid approach to fashion.” In a statement after the show, Vevers calls Nas “the epitome of the next generation’s inspiring approach to self-expression.”

Monday’s New York Fashion Week show was just one part of a larger overall partnership between Lil Nas X and Coach — the rapper has also been sporting custom stage outfits on his “Long Live Montero” tour that were created by Vevers and Nas’ long-time stylist Hodo Musa.