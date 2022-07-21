(Sweat) Drip Too Hard? Lil Baby’s New AXE Collab Could Help

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Lil Baby wants to help his fans stay fresh: the rapper is teaming up with the men’s grooming label AXE for a collection of limited-edition, Lil Baby-approved care packages.

Products in Lil Baby’s “WHAXE” Packs, as they’re called, the collab includes a stick of AXE Apollo deodorant on a chain and an AXE Apollo body wash — both housed in platinum metallic bottles with rhinestone and diamond details. Fans will also find a diamond-encrusted “WHAXE” four-finger ring and a branded toothbrush to keep all that jewelry clean (toothbrushes are Lil Baby’s jewelry-cleaning tool of choice). The package’s name is a combination of AXE’s nickname, “WXE,” and Lil Baby’s nickname, “WHAM.”

Unlike some celebrity-brand partnerships, Lil Baby actually has a history with AXE. “AXE heard I used their products and that it was always on my [tour] rider and reached out and here we are,” Lil Baby tells Rolling Stone of the partnership’s genesis. The Atlanta rapper also says that the WHAXE packs are personal, with products combining his taste for AXE grooming products and affinity for bold jewelry.

As part of the collaboration, AXE also released a special ad spot starring Baby, who raps his song “All In,” while riding around the city and helping a lucky guy get “fresh as fresh.”

Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, is currently making his way through an arena tour with Chris Brown — no doubt with plenty of AXE deodorant backstage. “I’m inspired right now by people’s energy live at these shows,” says Baby of the One of Them Ones Tour. See tickets to the country-wide tour at VividSeats.com.

Next month, Baby is also releasing a documentary called Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby that chronicles his accent from Atlanta drug dealer to modern hip-hop star. “After I got locked up again, my perspective changed,” Baby says in the documentary’s trailer, referencing his two-year incarceration prior to starting a music career. “America has a system in place and it’s designed for us to fail. It’s a trap.”

Although his career is far from over (he’s just 27 years old), Baby felt now was the time to share his story in Untrapped. “I wanted to share with the world some inspiration and the idea that anyone can make it even if it seems like nothing is going to happen or going right for you,” he tells us. “The world is feeling hard and sharing a story of hope is needed I feel.” Untrapped premiered earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival and is set for a wide release through Prime Video on August 26.

Apparently, Baby was a fan of the movie-making process, saying he looks forward to “doing more.” “I definitely would consider going into film and TV as an extension of what I do and stories I’m trying to tell,” he says.

As for his AXE collab, Lil Baby’s dripped-out AXE packages will be released as part of a contest later this year on AXE’s social media pages. You can also pick up AXE’s Apollo deodorant and body wash on its own right now, for Lil Baby-level freshness.