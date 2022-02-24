Leon Bridges Enters the Fashion World (and the Metaverse) In Partnership With Wrangler

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Leon Bridges is smooth sailin’ into fashion and the metaverse all at once: The Texas singer has just been announced as the face of Wrangler’s Spring/Summer 22 men’s collection, as well as the subject of Wrangler’s new NFT launch to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

The Bridges-endorsed SS22 collection sees Wrangler cowboy classics remixed for modern wearability. Loose-fit, Nineties-inspired Heritage Redding jeans, western denim shirts, and statement denim shorts are standouts of the new collection, and more pieces (such as this embroidered jacket) are set to release soon. We like the pieces as unique basics, pairing well with sneakers and tees or boots and button-up shirts.

Shop the new collection now at Wrangler.com. Although built to last for years, the pieces are still accessibly priced at $29.99 to $160.

Bridges’ collaboration with Wrangler marks a poetic, full-circle moment for the Texas native. He was discovered at an open mic night in Ft. Worth when a music executive approached him and struck up a conversation. The icebreaker? Bridge’s Wrangler jeans.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without my Wrangler jeans; they helped me make my first connection in the music industry and are a huge part of my style to this day,” remembers Bridges, in a press release. “Fashion and music are emblematic of self-expression and identity, and there’s no brand more synonymous with western roots and the Texas lifestyle than Wrangler. I’m honored to be a face of the brand during such an important moment in its history.”

As part of its 75th-anniversary celebration and partnership with Bridges, Wrangler is entering the metaverse. The brand is auctioning off 75 digital NFTs, dubbed the “Mr. Wrangler Icon,” through the trading platform LTD.INC. The Mr. Wrangler NFT sees a ghostly, floating denim suit (which was designed for Bridges last year) as it strikes one of the singer’s signature dance moves.

Those who secure one of the NFTs will also receive a VIP pass to a private performance by Leon Bridges at this year’s New York Fashion Week, as well as a Decentraland metaverse wearable. As of writing, the current bid for the Mr. Wrangler Icon is $765.63.

To shop the new Spring/Summer collection meantime, head to Wrangler.com.