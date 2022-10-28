Exclusive Look: Lenny Kravitz Plays Private Concert for Tampa EDITION Launch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Lenny Kravitz is used to sold-out stadiums and packed venues, but last week the rocker put on a private show for the opening of the Tampa EDITION Hotel. Dressed in his signature rocker-chic garb of a silk red shirt and dark sunglasses, Kravitz played a set of 13 songs, accompanied by his full band.

The intimate performance took off in front of 1,000+ people, gathered at the Amalie Arena right across the street from the hotel. The venue itself was recreated to look like an extension of the Tampa EDITION Hotel, with plush beige couches and faux fur blankets present throughout the VIP area of the space.

“It’s a blessing to be here on this beautiful night to perform and to celebrate with my friends the opening of The Tampa EDITION,” Kravitz noted about his performance. Guests, who included celebs like Lucien Laviscount, Ashlee Simpson Ross and Prikita Swarup grooved along as Kravitz went through a setlist of his greatest hits, like ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way’ and ‘Let Love Rule.’

This is the 15th Edition hotel launching in the portfolio — a boutique hotel brand known for its unique, one-of-a-kind properties and global reach. Other EDITION properties include the famous West Hollywood EDITION, and The New York EDITION.

“It’s Tampa’s Time Now,” says Ian Schrager, the mastermind behind the EDITION properties — you might also know him as the co-founder of Studio 54.

To keep the night going, the hotel tapped Q-Tip and D-Nice to play the after-party in the hotel’s chic night club (dubbed the Arts Club), under a sea of 350 disco balls in a diver bar-esque space. Mark Ronson continued the festivities on Saturday, gracing attendees with yet another enthralling DJ set in the same space.

The entire music-themed weekend initially took off in the hotel lobby. The lobby itself was home to a lost-jungle-like atmosphere, with ferns and other plant paraphernalia placed across the room. In the corner, you could see a giant gold pool table complete with a set of wooden cue sticks placed neatly across. The ambiance gave an almost camp-y feel, dripping in luxury.

“I wanted to create a jungle,” says Ian Schrager about the design of the hotel. He also added that the hotel was more about creating a whimsical ‘don’t take yourself so seriously’ atmosphere, rather than just a place people spend the night in. “I’m not selling a bed, I’m selling an experience.”

That feeling best came across while at the outdoor pool of the hotel, complete with day beds, more greenery, floral accents, and a constant DJ presence bumping beats.

The upscale property also boasts two restaurants (one Greek and one Mediterranean) with menus composed by Michelin-starred chef John Fraser as well as a full spa and cocktail lounge — known as the Punch Room.

If you’re intrigued and are looking for an easy staycation in the downtown Tampa area, you can now vacation at the EDITION hotel yourself. The hotel’s sleek nightclub — the Arts Club — is also open if you’re looking to take in a live performance or enjoy a DJ set in the late hours of the night.