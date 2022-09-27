Leighton Meester! That KT Tunstall Song! Farfetch’s Latest Campaign Is Giving Total Throwback Vibes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the nostalgia for us! Leighton Meester has landed a new role as the face of Farfetch’s Fall/Winter 2022 campaign. The Gossip Girl star channels her best Blair Waldorf in photos and videos for the fashion site, showing off a shearling collar coat, green purse and sequined gown.

“I know what I like,” the actress says in the clip, as KT Tunstall’s “Suddenly I See” revs up in the background like the opening scene of The Devil Wears Prada. “I know what looks good on me.”

“There are 5836 cocktail dresses on Farfetch,” Meester continues, “but I chose this one.”

The accompanying caption on the Farfetch Instagram page reads: “Everyone is born with style and if you follow your instincts, you convey style without conforming.”

Fans immediately took to the comment section with OG Gossip Girl nostalgia, noting the similarities between Meester and her character on the show. “Blair Waldorf has entered the chat,” reads one comment. “Queen B!” reads another.

While Farfetch didn’t mention Gossip Girl by name, it isn’t well, far-fetched to think that the show may have inspired the new campaign, which Farfetch says celebrates “modern prep to grown-up glamour.”

“In our post-lockdown world, the notion of day and night dressing is obsolete,” reads a description on the site. “Dressing up is embraced and celebrated.”

As for the jacket Meester is spotted wearing in the short clip, Farfetch says the Proenza Schouler number gives off total “Upper East Side vibes.” The girls of Constance Billard would approve.

You can shop all the fall/winter releases at Farfetch.com now, with new styles for both men and women arriving weekly. And while we’re approaching the ten-year anniversary of Gossip Girl’s series finale, Meester has gone on to appear in multiple films and series, most recently appearing in Hulu’s How I Met Your Father and the Netflix thriller, The Weekend Away.