How Did LeBron Celebrate His Record-Breaking Night? With Tequila, Of Course

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Four-time NBA champion and new NBA all-time scoring leader LeBron James celebrated his record-breaking night Tuesday with a private dinner in LA thrown by Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal.

The NBA star is no stranger to Lobos, as one of the investors in the tequila brand, which officially launched in 2020 (the “1707” in the brand name pays tribute to Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio’s ancestors, who, as the story goes, first transported the blue weber agave spirit to Spain in 1707).

Darrell Ann

Buy Lobos 1707 Tequila Extra Añejo $129

LeBron was joined by wife Savannah James and celebrity friends like Kelly Rowland, Jimmy Iovine, Giveon, Brent Faiyaz and Tems at the party, which started with a private dinner at LAVO Ristorante in West Hollywood. Guests were seated at a long dining table in front of a framed image of the number 38,388 — the exact number of points LeBron hit to break the scoring record.

Darrell Ann

Toasting with Lobos 1707 Tequila Extra Añejo, Savannah was seen raising a glass to LeBron saying, “You are the hardest working person I know. I witness day in and day out your dedication and sacrifice and respect for the game every single day.” Trending Well, Trump Is Now Suggesting Ron DeSantis Is a Pedophile Kelly Clarkson Rivals Adele's Vocals in New ‘Set Fire to the Rain’ Cover Twitter Kept Entire 'Database’ of Republican Requests to Censor Posts The Grammys Call Dr. Dre an Icon. Dee Barnes Calls Him an Abuser

The dinner was followed by a nightcap at LA hotspot The Fleur Room, sponsored by Amazon Music.

LeBron’s tequila brand now boasts a number of offerings, including a Reposado and Tequila Joven, in addition to the Extra Añejo. The company also has a mezcal, dubbed the Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artesanal. You can find Lobos tequila and mezcal at your local liquor store or get it delivered online through sites like Drizly.

Drizly

Buy Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artesanal $50.99

LeBron has a lot to celebrate this week — in addition to breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s long-held scoring record with his 38,388th point Tuesday, memorabilia site FOCO has unviled a brand new LeBron James bobblehead doll to commemorate the occasion.