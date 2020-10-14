GOAT LeBron James Earns Another NBA Title – and a New Lakers Bobblehead

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Less than a week after leading the Los Angeles Lakers to their record-tying 17th NBA title, LeBron James already has his championship bobblehead.

Sports memorabilia site FOCO has released the LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2020 NBA Champions Bobblehead figurine. Released in a limited edition of 2020 (coinciding with the year of the Lakers win), the bobblehead features LeBron sporting the classic yellow and purple Lakers jersey and his signature black sneakers, while holding up the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy. Measuring approximately eight inches tall, the bobblehead is perched on a stand proclaiming the Lakers as the 2020 NBA champs.

FOCO says everything is handcrafted and hand-painted, with realistic details including a perfect fade on LeBron’s hairstyle and even a tiny Nike swoosh on the jersey.

This is an officially licensed collaboration with FOCO, which has a ton of Lakers NBA championship merch available for sale right now, from T-shirts and face masks to a replica NBA trophy paperweight. FOCO is offering the LeBron bobblehead for $40. The site also has championship bobbleheads available for JR Smith, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Danny Green and other Lakers stars here.

The bobbleheads are available for pre-order now and are expected to ship in time for the holidays. See FOCO’s complete selection of Lakers merch here.

Nike

The arrival of the LeBron bobblehead comes as Nike unveiled its latest collaboration with the superstar, whose latest title is his fourth championship ring. The LeBron 18 sneaker is a souped-up basketball sneaker with multicolor, graffiti-style accents, criss-cross laces and an oversized sole for cushioning. Nike has multiple sizes still available as of this writing, with the shoe retailing for $200 at Nike.com.

The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat to take home the 2020 NBA championship in a season that was shortened due to the coronavirus outbreak. With the win — their 17th — the Lakers tied the Boston Celtics for the most titles in NBA history.