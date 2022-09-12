‘Funny Girl’ Broadway Ticket Prices Soar After Lea Michele’s Debut — Here’s How to Score Seats Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Don’t let it rain on your parade if you haven’t been able to get tickets to see Lea Michele in the 2022 revival of Broadway’s Funny Girl. Michele’s September 6 debut date almost entirely sold out after the house had played to 65% capacity, and despite Michele’s abrupt performance cancellations due to testing positive Covid-19, ticket prices continue to soar for her return. So what is it about her casting that’s made the show’s popularity increase, and why is it so controversial?

The revival opened on Broadway on April 24, 2022 with a revised book by Harvey Fierstein, and initially starred Beanie Feldstein in the leading role of Fanny Brice. But Feldstein announced her departure from the role on June 10, saying that playing Fanny Brice was a “lifelong dream“, but that the production had decided to “take the show in a different direction”. Rumors swirled over whether this was due to mixed reviews throughout her run, or her being pushed out for Michele as she left the role two months earlier than planned, but nothing has been confirmed.

Regardless, after the new casting was announced, fans flocked to pick up tickets, as Michele’s popular Glee character Rachel Barry had similarly dreamt of playing Fanny on the show, originally performed by Barbra Streisand. Glee actually featured a storyline where Barry does eventually land her dream role in the musical in the first Broadway revival. Michele had also previously performed “Don’t Rain on My Parade” during the 2010 Tony Awards, and this role marks her first return to Broadway since leaving Spring Awakening in 2008.

If you want to catch Lea Michele on Broadway in the iconic role, read ahead on how to nab tickets for her Funny Girl performances — without breaking the bank.

Lea Michele Funny Girl Ticket Prices

According to ticket-reselling site SeatGeek, ticket prices for the show surged as high as $2,500 following the announcement that the Glee star will replace Feldstein as Fanny Brice — a huge difference in the low-performing sales the production had managed to bring in so far (for reference, early September tickets for understudy Julie Benko in the role were going for just $69).

That doesn’t mean that if you want to see Lea Michele in Funny Girl you’re going to have to pay those kinds of prices. If you buy Funny Girl tickets online, you might be able to score a better deal.

How to Buy Funny Girl Broadway Tickets Online

There are few primary online ticket vendors you can use if you want to see Funny Girl, including Telecharge, TodayTix, Ticketmaster, and VividSeats. In general, ticket prices will range anywhere from $20-$200+ dollars (although the higher end skews almost exclusively Hamilton), depending on where you’re sitting, performance dates, and times. Expect to pay a premium for ticket prices on high-capacity days, like weekend evenings, and for seats in the floor and lower-level mezzanine sections.

BONUS: Use promo code RS15 to take $15 off your purchase of $125 or more on VividSeats.com

Buy Lea Michelle 'Funny Girl' Broadway… Vivid Seats

You can always check online for discounted Broadway tickets, including group discounts, student, standing room, and rush tickets, which most theaters offer frequently. Though, in this case, you’ll probably have less wiggle room in terms of dates, what time you can see the show at and what seat you end up in (probably the upper-mezzanine, if we’re being honest).

Buying and reserving tickets online is still one of the easiest ways to see Funny Girl on Broadway without the hassle or extra steps of the box office. With a few clicks and taps, you can just show up to the theatre at show time.

Buy Discounted 'Funny Girl' Broadway Tickets Vivid Seats

Want to check out what else is playing on the Great White Way? See our guide for how to buy tickets to every show currently Broadway here.