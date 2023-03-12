Lady Gaga Reveals She Has a Bottle of Dom Pérignon Ready ‘For My Next Win’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

If Lady Gaga wins the Oscar for Top Gun: Maverick‘s “Hold My Hand” Sunday, she has a bottle of Dom Pérignon with a post-it note that reads “for my next win” waiting for her when she gets home.

Ahead of the Academy Awards, Gaga and Dom Pérignon have announced their newest collaboration: the release of the Don Pérignon Vintage 2013 champagne. To celebrate its release, the Chromatica singer told reporters how she reserves special bottles of champagne for “sentimental moments,” like winning an award or celebrating with some of her closest friends.

“I actually used to always drink Dom with Tony Bennett,” Gaga tells Rolling Stone, of her longtime friend and collaborator. “Whether it was in the middle of a show at the Grammys, or at the end of a long day, but it’s always for a special occasion… Everything with Tony means so much.”

She added, “I actually have this champagne in my house. It sounds silly but [it] has a post-it on it and it says ‘for my next win.’ So I’m not allowed to drink it unless we have won something. And it’s been there for a minute. It’s exciting.”

That moment may arrive sooner than she thinks. Although she’s not scheduled to perform, Gaga is nominated in the Best Original Song category at Sunday’s Oscars for her song “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick. (She took home the award for A Star Is Born‘s “Shallow” in 2018.)

The new champagne release saw Gaga come together with Dom Pérignon’s Chef de Cave Vincent Chaperon for something that highlighted the the concept of “elevation.” “It’s really important that I work authentically with people,” Gaga explained of working with Chaperon. “It’s just the way that I am. I can’t do it any other way.”

The release of the 2013 vintage follows Gaga’s 2021 Dom x Gaga release of a Vintage 2008 Rosé that she said felt “more like fantasy.”

"This time it felt more introspective," she said about the collaboration, which highlights the "labor of creation" through a performance art video that features ballet dancers moving to a dramatic piano piece performed by Gaga. "I think that's why we created the imagery that we did."

With introspection in mind, Gaga says she’s been thinking a lot about what she wants from her career and from her life. The realization: “I’m actually really interested in living more of a life of solitude.”

“It’s really nice to just have time to be alone and be expansive and know that you’re enough. I wish I could tell my younger self that,” she said. “I did it anyway when I was younger. I spent a lot of time alone writing music. But the more successful I became, the more I felt like I needed other people to tell me I was great.

“There’s something about solitude that really speaks to me.”

The new Dom Pérignon release uses grapes from its vineyards harvested in 2013 after ten years of maturation to pay tribute to the "unique and challenging climate of that year," the brand explained in a release.

For Gaga, 2013 marked the year she released Artpop, known as the singer’s most experimental albums to date. Some of the imagery for the Dom Pérignon campaign seemed to highlight an Artpop tattoo on Gaga’s arm.

“I don’t know. Was it intentional?” she told Rolling Stone. “I think sometimes things are not of your own choosing, so whether we put it there in that moment or it was just meant to be… I’ll let you answer the question.”