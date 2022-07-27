Worn This Way: Lady Gaga’s Foundation Drops Limited-Edition Eyewear Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Musical artists are known for starting charitable foundations that support causes near and dear to their hearts and Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation is just that, a non-profit organization committed to reducing the stigma surrounding mental health among teens and young adults. Now the foundation is offering a new way for people to support the cause with an exclusive eyewear collection with Pair Eyewear, where 20% of each sale will be donated back to the organization.

According to Pair Eyewear, the mission of the colorful collaboration is to “celebrate differences, embrace your individuality” and raise awareness for mental health. There are a total of 10 interchangeable magnetic frames available, each with a different pattern, from multicolored stripes to tiny hearts. These are all known as “top frames” and they are designed to be easily attached to any Pair Eyewear base frame (sold separately).

The base frames start at just $60 and include prescription lenses (if requested). The Born This Way top frames, meantime, are priced at $30.

Pair Eyewear

Buy: Born This Way x Pair Eyewear at $30

We like the simple Bold Tortoise Split frame, which features a turquoise blue color on the bottom and a tortoise shell tone on the top. You can buy these frames as an adult size or for your kids. Each frame is also unisex.

Pair Eyewear

Buy: The Bold Tortoise Split at $30

If you’re looking for something more whimsical, go with the Bold Houndstooth, designed with a jazzed-up houndstooth pattern over a blue/pink/red base.

Pair Eyewear

Buy: The Bold Houndstooth at $30

There are multiple frame types and colorways to choose from, each with the goal of self-expression in mind. You can even bundle up and buy a couple of different designs if you’re unsure of which one will suit you. Just make sure to shop a base frame first (if you don’t have one already) to attach your new magnetic top frames onto.

As mentioned before, each sale benefits the Born This Way Foundation, founded by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta. The foundation helps build a “kinder, braver world” through youth-led conversations and strategic partnerships (like this one). Shop the Born This Way x Pair Eyewear collection now at paireyewear.com.