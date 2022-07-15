Kris Jenner Serves Up Reality Check in New MasterClass: ‘Don’t Make Up Drama to Be Popular’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian may have famously told people to “Get your fucking ass up and work,” but mom Kris Jenner is dishing out some more practical advice as part of her new series on MasterClass.

The self-proclaimed “momager” and matriarch of the Kardashian empire is the latest high-profile instructor on MasterClass, the online platform that gives subscribers a chance to learn from celebrities from the worlds of entertainment, sports, hospitality and more.

Jenner’s online class will focus on “The Power of Personal Branding,” something the reality star has had a front-row seat to, having grown her family’s brand from a hit television show to multiple billion-dollar businesses. Jenner says her secret to success has been simple: “Figure out who you are, what your story is and what you want to be known for,” she says. “How do you want the world to see you? What are your core values? And what is the legacy you want to leave behind? It’s really a journey of self-discovery.”

Jenner’s course — available to sign-up for now on MasterClass.com — features 11 video lessons that total an hour and 45 minutes in length. The curriculum includes lessons on “Creating Your Personal Branding Story,” “Owning Social Media” and “Monetizing Your Brand.”

Among her advice: “Be real and true to yourself,” she says in one of the classes. “Don’t make up this drama-filled lifestyle to be popular on social media. Be creative and make amazing, fruitful content that has a lot of what you want to say and figure out ways to resonate with the people that follow you.”

The Kardashians have also been masters of social media, with the family seemingly trending every week. Jenner says social media is a tricky landscape to navigate but it’s an important tool nevertheless.

“Create this cadence for yourself and say, ‘Okay, I’m going to make sure that I’m connecting with my followers,’ even if it’s for a second with a story,” she says. “Visual storytelling is a really important part of your social media platform and your experience because that’s what’s really going to capture the attention of someone scrolling,” she adds. “That doesn’t mean being over provocative or crazy. It just means trying to create content that resonates with the follower, the person viewing your page, that sets you apart from anyone else and also really explains exactly who you are.”

As for how to deal with online trolls or haters, Jenner says she’s learned that “communication is key,” especially on social media and the internet. “The other thing I learned is that when you don’t respond and give people that power when they’re coming at you in a different way, the best thing is to ignore,” she admits. “And that’s always worked for me, too.”

Along with offering some first-person advice, MasterClass says Jenner’s class will also give fans “an inside look into the launch of Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and a look into the making of the Kardashian-Jenner family brands, from Skims to Kylie Cosmetics, to Jenner’s household products line, Safely.

The last lesson in Jenner’s MasterClass is titled “You’re doing amazing, sweetie,” after one of Jenner’s now-iconic quotes, and will feature some final words of advice from the TV star-turned-entrepreneur.

“As a mom and a businesswoman, staying true to my core values is my fundamental secret to success,” Jenner says, in a press release. “Very rarely are we taught to promote ourselves and be our own biggest advocate but in my class, I will teach members how my family and I have built our businesses by staying true to our authentic selves so that they can be their own best advocate and successfully launch their own entrepreneurial path.”

“From multiple billion-dollar brands to more than 48 million followers, Kris is no doubt the mother of self-invention,” adds David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. “We’ve had a front-row seat to her family’s life on TV. Now, in her class, she’ll uncover the secrets to her and her family’s success, teaching MasterClass members how to build their own brand and pursue their passions, all while staying true to themselves.”

The Kris Jenner MasterClass is one of more than 150 courses available to take online at MasterClass.com. A subscription to MasterClass starts at just $15 a month and gets you unlimited, on-demand access to all of the instructors and lessons.