Exclusive: Kiss Bring Rum and Gin Brand to the U.S., Want Fans to ‘Drink It Up’

Kiss’ latest project may just inspire some “crazy crazy nights” with their fans — the rockers are launching a new collection of rum and gin in the U.S., appropriately named the “Drink It Up By Kiss” portfolio of spirits.

The band launched their spirits collection in Europe, Australia and Japan last year with their Black Diamond Rum, a blend of Caribbean rums aged for up to 15 years using a traditional barrel aging process. The group then followed it up with “Cold Gin,” a premium distilled gin that pays tribute to the band’s iconic 1974 song of the same name. Originally released in select territories, the group is now introducing their rum and gin to the U.S. market, with Drink It Up By Kiss launching in 25 states across the country starting today.

The new collection includes the aforementioned Kiss Black Diamond Premium Dark Rum; the Detroit Rock Premium Dark Rum (which pays homage to the band’s hit song, “Detroit Rock City“); and the Kiss Monstrum Ultra Premium Dark Rum. Named after the Latin word for “monster,” the rum is a bold and flavor-forward spirit that’s barrel-aged for more than 14 years and produced in extremely limited edition.

Kiss are also introducing a new gin expression dubbed “Cold Gin,” named after the song from the band’s 1974 self-titled album and inspired by Kiss’ hometown of New York City. The gin is distilled five times for smoothness, and features classic notes of juniper, citrus, and herbs.

Each spirit in the Drink It Up by Kiss collection was created by the band members in conjunction with in-house master blenders who worked to develop a product line with a distinct taste profile. The band members all played an active role in developing the line of rum and gin, working with Swedish company Brands For Fans on everything from the taste profile to the rock star-inspired packaging. Everything is officially licensed and available for purchase on drinkitupbykiss.com.

“From Monstrum to Cold Gin, we wanted each spirit in the portfolio to reflect the energy of our band,” Kiss frontman Paul Stanley tells Rolling Stone. “We didn’t just slap a label on and call it a day; we’re proud to say that each bottle in the Drink It Up By Kiss portfolio was carefully curated and each unique spirit has earned its name.”

The Drink It Up by Kiss portfolio retails for $33.99 for the cold gin and dark rum, to $159.99 for the limited-edition Monstrum Ultra Premium Dark Rum. Find out more at drinkitupbykiss.com.

Kiss are currently taking a break from touring following the Covid-related death of their guitar tech in October. The band still has one scheduled tour date for November 20 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.