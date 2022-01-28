Exclusive: ‘Killing Eve’s’ Killer Style Inspires New Hunter Boots Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

On top of plot twists, black humor and bloody action, Killing Eve delivers a hefty dose of envy-worthy outfits. Now, fans can get some of that espionage style for themselves: Hunter Boots is teaming up with Killing Eve for a limited-edition capsule inspired by the hit series.

The Killing Eve x Hunter Boot collaboration brings two new boot designs — The Chasing and The Hunting — named as cheeky references to the series’ cat and mouse narrative. The Chasing ($395) brings knee-high coverage in black, olive and camel colorways while The Hunting ($295) showcases a mid-calf style in either black or olive.

After presale availability on January 28th at Hunterboots.com, the Killing Eve x Hunter Boot capsule will launch globally on February 7th. Once released, fans can buy either boot on HunterBoots.com or SSENSE.com while supplies last.

Hunter Boots

True to Hunter’s reputation for rugged protection, both boots incorporate waterproof Stetson leather, lightweight rubber and ballistic nylon on their exteriors. On the inside, you’ll find vegan shearling linings for warmth and comfort — even in freezing weather. The mid-calf Hunting boot also features a removable ankle strap and pouch for carrying small essentials like assassin knives (or chapstick).

“We are incredibly excited to be collaborating with the cultural phenomenon that is Killing Eve, marrying our utilitarian heritage with the award-winning television series renowned for its empowered fashion moments,” says Hunter Boots CEO Paolo Porta, in a press release. “These innovative boots incorporating recycled materials, strongly express the fusion of function and style, for which all Hunter iconic products are known.”

Hunter Boots

Sally Woodward Gentle, Executive Producer of Killing Eve, is equally excited about the new collaboration: “Hunter is a globally celebrated brand with storied heritage of over 160 years and we are delighted to be collaborating with them on this capsule,” she says. “Their fusion of protection, functionality and style are a perfect fit for Killing Eve.”

Killing Eve, for the unfamiliar, follows British intelligence investigator Eve Polastri (played by Sanda Oh) as she tracks down the highly-skilled, unhinged assassin Villanelle (played by Jodie Comer). In classic espionage fashion, things get more complicated as feelings and double-crosses muddy the waters.

The beloved series is set to return for its fourth and final season on February 27. Episodes will air Sundays on BBC America, and then Mondays on AMC. If you don’t have cable, check out this package from Verizon Fios. Subscribers to AMC+, however, can get early access to the first episode of Killing Eve Season 4 on February 20.

Need to catch up? Watch Killing Eve Seasons 1-3 on Hulu.com now.

The new Killing Eve x Hunter Boots collection can be shopped now at Hunterboots.com. But act fast: the capsule is a limited-edition release.