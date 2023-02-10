Listen to Kevin Bacon Narrate New ‘Six Degrees of Budweiser’ Super Bowl Commercial

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

When Kevin Bacon’s not covering Miley Cyrus songs on TikTok, there’s a solid chance you can listen to him sing the praises of how a good six-pack can bring us all together. In fact, this Sunday, football fans can hear the iconic actor narrate Budweiser‘s latest ad, dubbed “Six Degrees of Budweiser,” during this year’s Super Bowl.

“They say all people are six degrees of separation away from each other,” Bacon says in the clip, “but some are just a six-pack away. The people who share the same spirit, share the same beer.”

Inspired by “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon,” a game created by college students nearly 30 years ago, the Budweiser Super Bowl ad shows a six-pack passed around from person to person until it’s the viewer’s turn. “I thought it was very clever: the six-pack as a way to connect by six degrees,” Bacon tells Rolling Stone of working on the booze spot, adding that he “liked that it uses real people.”

Among the commercial’s cast is St. Louis artist and producer Metro Boomin, who wrote the Budweiser spot’s track and dropped the critically acclaimed Heroes & Villains in 2022, recording alongside singer and rapper PineappleCITI in the clip. The 45-second video also features appearances by basketball stars, food truck owners, and construction workers. Of course, with a title like “Six Degrees of Budweiser,” the crew’s connected by their shared love of a crisp cold one.

“The thing about Super Bowl ads is that you have 30 seconds to get people to feel something — to laugh, to cry, to be inspired,” Bacon shared in a statement.

He continued: “I loved bringing back the six degrees concept for this year’s Super Bowl because at its core, the concept has always been about connection. I was especially drawn to the ending, when a Budweiser is handed to the camera and I say, ‘This Bud’s for you.’ I think this ad is going to stick with people.”

Courtesy Budweiser

Buy Budweiser at Drizly Trending Drake Ordered to Sit for Deposition in XXXTentacion Murder Trial Beyoncé Fans Are the Latest to Be Fleeced by Huge Ticket Fees Who Is @Catturd2, the Sh-tposting King of MAGA Twitter? ‘Stolen Youth,’ About the Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult, Is the Year’s Most Disturbing Docuseries

The Budweiser clip will air during Sunday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Viewers can watch the Super Bowl live on Fox on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona, or livestream the Super Bowl on services like fuboTV or DirecTV with a free trial.

Buy Stream Super Bowl on fuboTV $69.99

With Chris Stapleton scheduled to sing the national anthem and Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show around the corner, can fans expect Bacon to cover any of their songs next on TikTok? “I gotta get right on that!” he says. And when it comes to which team Bacon will root for come Sunday: “Well, I’m from Philly so … I will enjoy the game from home. Especially if they win.”