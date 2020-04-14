Kelly Clarkson Can Basically Sell Me Anything, Including This Couch

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Between hosting her own daytime TV show, coaching hopeful vocalists on NBC’s The Voice and working on her latest musical project, “I Dare You” (which will be released this Thursday), Kelly Clarkson has also found time to create a new home decor collection with Wayfair.

Clarkson teased the collection, aptly named “Kelly Clarkson Home,” in an Instagram post last week, acknowledging the strange timing of releasing a new product line during this uneasy period. “I am so excited to share my home collection that I’ve been creating with Wayfair,” Clarkson says in the clip. “We were going to put it off because of the pandemic and stuff but then we kind of thought, ‘Well, we’re all stuck in our homes,’ so what better time to look at your house and go, ‘What could make me happier in this moment?’”

Wayfair

The collection includes living room, bedroom and dining furniture, along with rugs, lighting and home decor accessories. While Clarkson didn’t design the pieces herself, Wayfair says the singer and talk show host helped to approve and curate all the products. From now until April 17th, Wayfair and Clarkson have pledged to donate twenty-five percent of sales from the collection to COVID-19 relief efforts. Clarkson says with so many people doing their part to limit the spread of the virus by staying home, now could be the perfect time for some feel-good house shopping (that doesn’t have to break the bank).

“I know some of us are balling on a budget,” Clarkson says, “so [the collection] is very affordable, but also really really cute stuff.” So cute, in fact, that Clarkson says she’s been decorating her own home with pieces from the French-country inspired line.

Whether Kelly Clarkson becomes the new Kelly Wearstler remains to be seen, but Clarkson’s appeal has always been her “try anything” charm, whether that’s in her music, voicing animated characters, or approving designs for a tufted Victorian-style velvet sofa. Her unpretentious nature (Clarkson recorded her Instagram video for the collection sans makeup) and genuine enthusiasm for her work makes this new Wayfair collection worth checking out.

From lounge-worthy blankets and velvet couches, to delicate botanical prints, we’ve found six ways to bring Clarkson’s newly-discovered passion for interior decorating into your own space (you can also see the full collection here). Whether you’re in the market for a full-room overhaul or just a small accent piece that can bring fresh inspiration, here’s what we’re picking up.

1. Ash Rose Velvet Rolled Arm Sofa

Clarkson poses on this “ash rose” velvet sofa for promotional pics for her new collection. The Victorian-style piece measures 81 inches and fits three people comfortably. The sofa is built on a solid wood frame, with rolled arms and diamond-tufted detailing for a classy, yet casual look. Don’t love the pink? The couch is also available in navy.

2. Anderson Chesterton 69″ Rolled Arm Loveseat

For something a little more sophisticated, we like this burgundy loveseat. Originally $2,2000, the hand-tufted loveseat is currently on sale for $1,139.99. Its deep burgundy hue and velvet upholstery bring Clarkson’s “refined but still relaxed” style into your own living room.

3. Bransford 24″ Armchair

Selected as one of Clarkson’s “Current Favorites,” everything about this chair is calming, which might be just what we need in the house right now. From its light blue fabric and padded armrests to a weathered wood finish, it’s no wonder why Clarkson adores the piece, which calls to mind the singer’s Texas roots but with thoroughly modern details.

4. Marvelyn Double Knit Throw

This gloriously chunky, hand-knit blanket is a great accent to any bedding setup, but it will likely also follow you onto your couch, your favorite chair and maybe even your work-from-home station. It’s just that cozy. Handmade from 100% acrylic, the throw measures 60 x 50 inches.

5. ‘Botanical’ – Four Piece Picture Frame Print Set

This minimalist set of “garden-chic” illustrations – and their accompanying sleek black frames – will be at home anywhere, even if you haven’t completely given over your space to the French countryside.

6. Oriental Saffron Area Rug

For those of us “ballin’ on a budget,” this 2 x 3-inch area rug can help transform a room for under forty dollars. Not only does it offer a burst of color, but its faded finish gives that sought-after vintage vibe. Three colors/patterns and larger sizes available.