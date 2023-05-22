Watch Kehlani Perform at Levi’s x Rolling Loud’s 501 Day Club Concert: ‘Let’s Enjoy Ourselves’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

“Kehlani, Kehlani, Kehlani!” roared fans gathered inside San Francisco’s Fox Theater for the headliner’s set at Levi’s x Rolling Loud’s 501 Day concert on May 20 — a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the denim brand’s iconic jeans.

“Make some noise if you’ve ever seen me live. Make some noise if this is your first time,” Kehlani said between cheers.

“… I want to say there is no place in the world that I would rather come back and be able to do a show than fucking home, OK? I know no matter what, we are going to have a good time tonight.”

For Kehlani’s headlining performance at the 150th anniversary show, the Blue Water Road star paired sleek boots and a long-sleeved, half-cropped button-down with a custom pair of Levi’s 501 ’90s jeans in the firestarter color, cut off and distressed at the knee. (You can buy the exact same pair and customize your own for $98 at levi.com.)

John Lonsdale for Rolling Stone

“Thank you for having me, Levi’s,” Kehlani said. “Let’s enjoy ourselves — let’s do it.”

And that’s exactly what fans at the Fox Theater did for the next hour, throwing red roses onto the stage and singing word-for-word as the artist rolled through early hits and fan-favorite cuts alike.

The night featured a career-spanning list of tracks like opener “Can I,” “Open (Passionate),” and “Water” — all from 2020’s It Was Good Until It Wasn’t — “Honey,” “Nunya,” the Cardi B single “Ring,” and wrapped with “Nights Like This,” complete with a brief a cappella group singalong.

Earlier that evening, the Levi’s x Rolling Loud show also featured sets from Big Boss Vette and Cordae.

“I grew up wearing Levi’s,” Big Boss Vette told Rolling Stone in a statement ahead of Saturday’ show, “so to be able to do what I love, and perform alongside some of the most talented artists, while getting a piece of childhood nostalgia through the Levi’s partnership is extremely fulfilling. I’m thankful to be included in such a great show.”

Cordae, meantime, sported a black hooded sweatshirt for his set, which included a performance of the Chance the Rapper collab “Bad Idea.” “It’s always a blessing to be a part of anything centered around the celebration of hip-hop,” Cordae told Rolling Stone in a statement following the concert. “Hip-hop is super personal to the core of who I am. Hip-hop took me and my friends all across the world and even more importantly gave a voice to the voiceless. So I’m proud to be a part of the celebration of hip-hop.”

Fans can catch more of Kehlani’s performance below, and shop Levi’s range of 501s in stores and online now.

