Kardashians Swap Annual Holiday Card for New Christmas Campaign

It’s been awhile since we’ve seen an official Christmas card from the Kardashians, but fans can get a glimpse into the family’s holiday plans this year thanks to a new campaign with The Children’s Place.

Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Khloe’s daughter True (with basketball star Tristan Thompson) return for their second appearance in The Children’s Place holiday campaign. The three are joined by Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream for the 2022 Christmas-themed shoot, which promotes The Children’s Place’s “Holiday Matching Family Pajama Collection.”

Dubbed the “Koziest Krismas” — a nod to the Kardashian’s love for all things letter “K” and momager Kris Jenner’s name — the campaign features Kris, Khloé, True and Dream decked out in matching pajama sets with festive prints and colors.

Ranging in price from $9.99 to $29.99, the Family Pajama Collection features matching PJs for every member of the family, in sizes newborn to adult XXXL. There are 30 matching PJ sets in total with The Children’s Place even making mini versions for family pets and dolls. Choose from classic Christmas plaids to animal-themed prints (I.e. reindeer, of course) and slogan shirts and pants bearing inspirational messages.

Children’s Place

In a release, the Children’s Place says the new pajama collection is focused on “bringing loved ones together to celebrate cherished family traditions, make new holiday memories and share the joy of the season.” It’s a sentiment that Khloé shares.

“Christmas is such an important holiday for my whole family,” she says, adding that “Dressing up in matching pajamas on Christmas morning is a tradition of our family.”

The accompanying campaign finds Kris, Khloé and the kids posing around a Christmas tree and garland-strewn staircase, and Khloé says it’s not that different from how the family actually celebrates Christmas at their house. “The shoot was such a blast, giving us the opportunity to celebrate the holiday season just like how we do at home,” she says. “We decorated the Christmas tree, baked cookies and cuddled up together in matching PJs.”

Jenner, meantime, calls the holidays her “absolute favorite time of year,” and says she has first-hand reason to believe that The Children’s Place pajamas will be a big hit at Christmastime. “I am a big fan of The Children’s Place matching pajamas; so festive, so much variety. I’ve gifted them to all the kids,” the Kardashian matriarch says, “so I know they have something for everyone this holiday season.”

Though Christmas is still a few months away, the Kardashian’s Children’s Place collaboration is already available now at The Children’s Place and online on Amazon. As with most Kardashian-endorsed products, this collab is expected to sell quickly so we recommend stocking up well in advance of December 25 to get your hands (and feet) into some PJs for yourself.