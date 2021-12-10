Kanye Unveils Limited-Edition ‘Free Hoover’ Merch After Benefit Concert

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When Kanye West (a.k.a. “Ye”) walked down the steps of the Los Angeles Coliseum alongside Drake for the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, he wasn’t just about to perform some of the biggest hits of his career — he was also about to debut pieces from an entirely new line of merch.

Related: The Old Kanye, and a Renewed Drake, Share the Stage in Los Angeles

While the nearly two-hour event might be over, fans can now score some of the limited-edition “Free Hoover” merch for themselves online, but only for a limited amount of time.

Courtesy Amazon

Buy: Kanye West Free Hoover Hoodie at $200

The benefit concert for Hoover, the Gangster Disciples co-founder who’s serving a life sentence, streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music Thursday night. Fans who missed the livestream can replay the show on the Prime Video app.

Watch: Kanye With Special Guest Drake Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert

According to a description of the show on Amazon, West “dedicated the benefit concert to raising awareness of the need for prison and sentencing reform, and supporting legal reform and community advocates.” Fans who attended the concert also got early access to score the newly-launched merch at the event.

Courtesy Amazon

Buy: Kanye West Free Hoover Long Tee at $100

The new collection features the words “Free Hoover” on each piece, which were designed in collaboration with Balenciaga creative director Demna. Starting at $60 and running up to $400, the limited-edition line includes a light blue heavyweight fleece hooded sweatshirt, a cotton micro twill jumpsuit, multiple tees, vintage denim jeans and a 12-ounce denim hat.

Courtesy Amazon

Buy: Kanye West Free Hoover Hat at $60

The items in West’s latest launch are only available for pre-order right now. Amazon says you can shop pieces from the Free Hoover collection on Amazon Fashion for 72 hours, with shipping expected anywhere from six to 10 weeks.

Courtesy Amazon

Buy: Kanye West Free Hoover Denim at $400

West’s latest merch collaboration arrives on the heels of his highly anticipated YZY Gap line, including the $200 Round Jacket that was available for pre-order earlier this year.

Courtesy Amazon

Buy: Kanye West Free Hoover Jumpsuit at $360

As for his music, West was recently nominated for several Grammys, including Album of the Year for Donda. Drake, meantime, received two nods in the Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance categories for Certified Lover Boy, but withdrew his nominations this week.