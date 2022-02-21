Kanye West ‘Donda 2’ Listening Party to Play in IMAX Theaters: Here’s Where to Find Tickets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Yes, you can hear Kanye West’s new album without a Stem Player.

On Tuesday, fans can catch Donda 2 in IMAX theaters across 15 cities. The event, taking place at 9 pm EST, will be a live stream of West’s album listening party concert, streaming live from loanDepot Park Stadium in Miami, Florida.

How to Get Tickets to Kanye West Donda 2 Listening Party

Want to watch the Kanye West Donda 2 listening party? Tickets to the Donda 2 concert are available online and open to the public. Head to Fandango to check your area’s IMAX availability and to buy tickets to the event, officially dubbed “IMAX Presents Kanye West: Donda Experience Performance 2 22 22.”

Pricing will range depending on your theater location, and whether your theater is showing the Kanye Donda 2 film on IMAX screens or general screens.

IMAX

How to Get Tickets to Donda 2 Miami Concert

Announced just one week ago, Kanye’s listening party is also open to in-person attendance if you’re in the area. The Miami event will see West unveiling a sequel album to last year’s Donda, and as with all of the rapper’s productions, is expected to be a buzzed-about affair. Tickets to watch the Donda 2 listening party in Miami are available online, starting at $85, as of writing.

How to Stream Kanye West Donda 2 Listening Party Online

If you want to watch the Donda 2 listening party online, you’ll have to wait a little longer. The only way to watch Kanye’s Donda 2 live stream is in theaters. Your ticket gets you access to live stream the Donda event in IMAX as it’s happening live from Miami. The rapper hasn’t announced whether he’s streaming the Donda 2 event online.

The announcement of the IMAX live stream comes after Ye stirred (more) controversy with the announcement that Donda 2 will not be available on any streaming service, including Spotify, Apple Music, or Youtube. Instead, anyone looking to hear Donda 2 after the listening party will need to purchase a Stem Player device. The device, priced at $200, will come pre-loaded with Donda 2, and allows users to split songs into “stems.” After announcing the switch to Stem Players on Instagram, Ye reportedly sold over 6,200 devices, making $1.3 million.

If you want to listen to Donda 2 without buying a Stem Player, the best way to do that is to watch the Donda 2 album release concert in IMAX or in-person by buying a ticket here.

See more details about showtimes, ticket pricing and access to the Donda 2 release concert in IMAX at Fandango.com.

