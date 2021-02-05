Meet the Black Artist Who Just Launched a Kamala Harris-Inspired Face Mask

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There’s already a Kamala Harris coloring book and a Kamala Harris action figure, so it should come as no surprise that the new Vice-President has inspired a protective pandemic face mask as well.

LA-based accessories company, WiseGuise has teamed up with artist Chris Jordan to create a Kamala Harris-inspired face mask to celebrate Black History Month. The Kamala mask is an updated take on the company’s popular 4-in-1 face mask (which made our list of the best face masks for running). You can wear the accessory as a bracelet, neckband or headband, before unfolding it into a protective cloth face covering.

Made from cotton (with a hint of spandex for flexibility), the mask has a snug seal around the nose to keep it in place, while the Kamala-branded strap tucks behind your neck, for more comfortable and secure wear.

WiseGuise

Jordan, whose paintings have been commissioned by everyone from DJ Camper to Tina Lawson (nee Knowles), modeled the face mask print after a physical 16 x 20-inch portrait he created of Harris, shortly after the then-California senator was added to Joe Biden’s presidential ticket. The artist says he chose a Black Lives Matter-signature yellow fabric as the main base, to pay tribute to his community.

“Not many black artists are given a platform of this magnitude to not only create, but to share their art to the masses,” says Jordan, whose work encompasses themes of the black gaze, literature, and the duality of being black and queer. “Our current climate has unearthed the dark underbelly of this country and has also shed light on the unsung hero that continues to make this world turn: the black woman. For so many including myself, Kamala became that hope and silver lining,” Jordan continues; “a symbol and proof that with proper representation, progression is never too far.”

This limited-edition Black History mask is available for $24.95 and can be purchased on WiseGuise.com. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to support Black Lives Matter LA.

Note that this is a non-medical face mask, so while the double-layer covering can help block airborne particles, it’s not designed to be worn in a medical setting.