Kacey Musgraves Unveils Puzzle Collaboration to (Star) Cross People Off Your Gifting List

Kacey Musgraves is getting immortalized in puzzle format, just in time for holiday gift-giving season. The singer has teamed up with the puzzle brand JIGGY on two JIGGY x Kacey Musgraves Puzzles, available now at JiggyPuzzles.com.

This is an officially-licensed collaboration between Musgraves and the puzzle brand. One set features the cover art for her latest album, Star-Crossed, while the other set features a photo of Musgraves taken from the album shoot.

Each set features 500 puzzle pieces, with the finished puzzle measuring 16.5 x 22.5 inches. In addition to a collectible box, all the pieces come in a reusable drawstring bag and with puzzle glue, in case you want to preserve your Musgraves masterpiece (a puzzle frame is not included).

JIGGY founder Kaylin Marcotte says she was excited to launch the Musgraves collaboration, both to pay homage to one of her favorite artists, and to celebrate female creatives and entrepreneurs. “We’re so excited to partner with Kacey and create a whole new way for fans to engage with and experience her new album,” Marcotte tells Rolling Stone. “We are a female-founded and entirely women-run company, and our whole team are big Kacey fans, so when we heard about an upcoming album release, we thought, ‘What could be better than a puzzle and listening party?’ While you’re exploring the music, keep your hands busy piecing together the album cover or photo of Kacey for a full, immersive experience.”

“At JIGGY, part of our mission is to support and highlight female artists,” Marcotte continues, “so it felt like such a natural fit to collaborate with such an iconic artist who empowers women and to create a whole new audio and tactile experience.”

This is an exclusive release to JIGGY, and you won’t find this Musgraves puzzle anywhere else. Both 500-piece sets were released in limited edition, so you’ll want to add to your cart before they’re sold out. Pick up the JIGGY x Kacey Musgraves puzzle here.

Musgraves, meantime, heads out on her “Star-Crossed: Unveiled” tour beginning in January. See tickets and dates here.