Kacey Musgraves Re-Releases ‘Slow Burn’ Candle to Help Fans Through Quarantine

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kacey Musgraves may be quarantining in Nashville right now, but she’s giving her fans something to celebrate, with the re-release of her Kacey Musgraves + Boy Smells Slow Burn Candle.

The smokey, incense-driven candle was created in partnership with the “gender-fluid candle and intimates brand,” Boy Smells. First released in February, the limited-edition candle sold out in less 24 hours, and drew a waiting list of more than 15,000 people. Though it was intended as a one-time-only launch, Boy Smells says it decided to make the candle available again due to popular demand. With the current uneasiness in the country over coronavirus fears, the company says it also hopes the candle can serve as a welcome distraction.

“Everyone is finding ways to manage right now, whether that be external or internal obstacles [and] Slow Burn invites you to live in the now, to quiet the mind [and] provide some respite from the noise,” says Boy Smells co-founder Matthew Herman.

Inspired by Musgraves’ song of the same name, the candle has a 50-60 hour burn time, and features notes of black pepper, spices, raspberry, tonka, amber and smoked papyrus. The candle is made with an eco-friendly coconut wax and beeswax, and poured into an ombre glass tumbler that calls to mind a “warm summer sunset.” As Musgraves explains, the candle is meant to evoke, “A dark glow…a satisfied sigh.. a summer walk to your favorite bar down the street.”

According to Boy Smells, the Musgraves connection happened more than a year ago, when the singer messaged the brand on Instagram to express her love for its popular KUSH candle (see it here). From there, Boy Smells says Musgraves was intimately involved with the collaboration, helping to pick out notes for the fragrance and sending Pinterest boards filled with ideas for the packaging.

“Creating a scent inspired by the feeling of the lyrics of ‘Slow Burn’ – and my mindset when I wrote it – was such a unique and fun experience,” Musgraves says. “When you burn this candle, you’re truly experiencing the scentiment of the song and I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.”

Though it may seem trivial, Herman says he hopes the re-launch of the candle can spark a little joy during this unprecedented time. “When lighting, the bright but smoky incense notes and elemi are meant to instill a sense of connectedness to ourselves and [help us] engage in meditative self-care,” he says. “With so much anxiety around the unknown, we hope ‘Slow Burn’ can be a reminder that taking a moment to be present is incredibly healing and necessary during these trying times.”

The Kacey Musgraves + Boy Smells Slow Burn Candle retails for $39 and is available on BoySmells.com.