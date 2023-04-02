Justin Timberlake Reveals Clean Cut Look for New Louis Vuitton Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Justin Timberlake may be mum on new music, but the singer is stepping back in front of the cameras for a new campaign with Louis Vuitton.

Timberlake is one of six celebrities tapped by the fashion house for Drop 2 of its “Creating Infinity” campaign, which celebrates the brand’s exclusive collaboration with avant-garde Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. The collection plays up Kusama’s iconic infinity dots and spirited motifs on men’s and women’s bags, leather goods, clothing and fragrances.

Sported freshly-cropped hair and looking decidedly more clean-cut than his Man of the Woods era, Timberlake is seen wearing a Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama denim jacket with black pants and sneakers. The photos also show the star holding a leather tote with Kusama’s colorful pumpkins set against a classic LV print.

In an accompanying campaign video, Timberlake shows off some fancy footwork while interacting with a digitized version of the pumpkins, which have become one of Kusama’s signature emblems.

The campaign was shot by the legendary photographer Steven Meisel, and Timberlake is joined by other Louis Vuitton ambassadors, including Lea Seydoux, Cate Blanchett, Justin Timberlake, Naomi Osaka, Hoyeon, and Zhou Dongyu. Timberlake is no stranger to Louis Vuitton, most recently attending the Maison’s Paris Fashion Week show last summer.

In a press release, Louis Vuitton calls the portraits in the campaign “colorful, expressionistic statements inspired by some of Yayoi Kusama’s most distinctive motifs.” The Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama collection is available to shop now at Louis Vuitton boutiques and online at LouisVuitton.com.

Fans of both the fashion house and Kusama will also soon be able to see all the portraits in one place, with the release of a Creating Infinity coffee table book set for release this September.

In addition to featuring many of the images from the Louis Vuitton x Kusama collaboration, the 240-page tome will include interviews with art and fashion experts to discuss the legacy of Kusama’s work, the “seminal artistic themes” that inspired the collaboration, and the convergence of contemporary art with celebrity and luxury fashion.

According to the publisher’s notes, “In the spirit of this iconic partnership and with a nod to the popular fascination with Kusama, the book includes statements and extended musings from the most important contemporary artists, celebrities, and world-famous creative figures from a range of industries talking about Kusama’s impact—her extraordinary ability to build fantastical worlds through her signature polka dots and mirror balls, which are joyful representations of her deeply thoughtful philosophy about art and the universe.”

Find out more about the book and pre-order it online here.