Stuck With U: Justin Bieber’s Star-Shaped ‘Pimple Patches’ Are On Sale for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Picture perfect, you don’t need no filter — Justin Bieber may have sung about putting his best intentions forward, but the singer isn’t afraid to get a little help when it comes to putting his best face forward too.

The stylish musician was photographed in Beverly Hills earlier this month proudly sporting some Starface Pimple Patches on his face. And now, fans can finally get the same acne cover-up stickers online.

Designed like star-shaped stickers, the pimple patches are made with a 100% hydrocolloid formula to help treat and shrink blemishes overnight. The pimple protectors are also designed to help reduce inflammation and prevent you from picking at your zits (which could lead to scarring).

Bieber was spotted in Starface’s new “Blackstar” pimple protectors, which are available exclusively at the Starface website. Even better: the Starface Black Friday sale gets you 20% off the entire site through the end of Cyber Monday. That brings the price of a pack of Blackstar pimple patches down to just $10 for a 32-pack (regularly $12.99+).

The Starface Black Friday sale also gets you free shipping with all orders over $35 (don’t forget to check out their special student discounts too).

Want an even better Starface deal? The Bieber-approved acne patches are also on sale on Amazon, as part of the site’s Black Friday deals. Amazon is selling a 96-pack of the yellow Hydro-Star patches for just $26.99. Apply the on-site coupon to get an additional 10% off your order.

The Starface pimple patches are gentle enough for all skin types and are tested to be vegan and cruelty-free. Apply the stickers directly onto a clean and dry face, and leave on for 4-6 hours (it'll lose effectiveness after six hours so you'll want to remove and replace with a new patch).

Bieber isn’t the only in his family to love the Starface stickers. Wife Hailey Bieber has been using (and raving about) her Starface pimple patches for the last few years.

Shop the Starface Black Friday deal on Starface.world and on Amazon.com before stock sells out.