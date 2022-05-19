Justin Bieber Wears Bright Pink Sweatshirt, Beliebers (Almost) Sell It Out Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Justin Bieber has long been making compelling cases for rocking pink (both in hairstyles and clothing) — and he just did it again.

Taking to the stage in Nashville last night, Bieber donned a lotus pink 365 sweatshirt from Pangaia with matching track pants. Luckily for any Beliebers, both the sweatshirt and pants are still in stock and reasonably priced at $130 on the brand’s website (something that’s not often the case with Bieber’s wardrobe pieces). Besides the eye-catching color, the Pangaia sweatshirt features small-type logos on the chest and back and a super-soft medium-weight construction.

If you want to nab Bieber’s look, just be sure to act fast: The lotus pink sweatshirt is part of Pangaia’s seasonal line, meaning it’s only in stock for a limited time. Add Bieber’s endorsement, and it’s likely to sell out quickly. Head to Pangaia.com now to order one for yourself.

@justinbieber

Buy: Pangaia 365 Sweatshirt at $130

Bieber posted the Pangaia outfit on Instagram, captioning “I like it.” The Nashville performance was part of his ongoing Justice World Tour, which has several more stops around the country this summer. Pick up tickets at VividSeats.com.

Style sleuths will know this isn’t the first time an A-list superstar has backed Pangaia’s pink pieces. Last fall, Harry Styles donned a flamingo pink hoodie from Pangaia. That piece is also in stock, as of writing, going for $175 at Pangaia.com.

If these two co-signs aren’t enough, Pangaia is also one of the more sustainable loungewear brands out there. The brand is set on “designing an Earth-positive future” with sustainable materials and production processes. Their sweatshirts, for example, are made of organic cotton that’s biodegradable and created primarily with rainwater instead of groundwater.

In other words, Bieber is on to something with the Pangaia sweater. Wear it like Bieber with the matching track pants and chunky sneakers, or go more subdued with black chinos and Birkenstocks for a cozy weekend fit.

Buy: Pangaia 365 Sweatshirt at $130

Bieber’s long been a style star but he’s putting his own mark on the fashion scene as well, with the release of his Drew House clothing line, which recently launched a capsule collaboration with the online retailer SSENSE. Shop pieces from the Drew House x SSENSE collaboration here.