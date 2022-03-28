Justin Bieber Wears ‘Magic Mushroom’ Pearl Necklace; Not-So-Magically Sends Sales Soaring

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Justin Bieber showed off some magic mushrooms during a recent concert in Toronto — but not the trippy kind.

The singer took to the stage wearing the Magic Mushroom Necklace from Frasier Sterling, which sees glass “magic” mushroom charms dangling between artificial pearls. With a price tag of $66, it’s a very affordable piece of jewelry for JB, considering his penchant for $100,000+ Audemars Piguet and Patek Philippe watches. Better still, the necklace is in-stock, as of writing, at frasiersterling.com, though the brand says quantities are limited due to the Bieber co-sign.

Fraiser Sterling

Buy: Frasier Sterling Magic Mushroom Necklace at $66

As magic mushrooms (and mushroom coffees) rise in popularity — and pearl necklaces remain a staple with musicians like Harry Styles and A$AP Rocky — the Frasier Sterling necklace feels very on-trend. Bieber’s endorsement confirms that.

Plus, it seems his wife, model Haily Bieber, shares a love for the mushroom necklace: she recently shared an image wearing the same piece, seen here in an Instagram post from the accessories brand.

Even if you’re not a superstar musician or model, we think the Magic Mushroom Necklace makes a great spring/summer statement piece. It features a lobster clasp closure and an extension chain for variable fits (so you can wear it like a choker or a regular necklace). Rock it like Bieber with a baggy crewneck and sweats, or dress it up for nights out with a Cuban collar button-up and jeans.

Bieber took to Instagram to post photos of the concert (and his mushroom-accented) outfits. He’s currently on the Justice World Tour, which is set to move down the East Coast and across the nation over the next several months. Grab tickets at vividseats.com.

If you’re gearing up for the Justice World Tour — or just want a Bieber-approved accessory — pick up the Magic Mushroom necklace now at frasiersterling.com.

Buy: Fraiser Sterling Magic Mushroom Necklace at $66