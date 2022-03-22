Justin Bieber’s Icy Style: Singer Releases Hockey Jersey For Toronto Maple Leafs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Justin Bieber is putting his fashion label on ice — literally. The Canadian singer has just unveiled an alternate uniform for the Toronto Maple Leafs hockey team, designed in collaboration with Adidas, the NHL, and Bieber’s fashion label Drew House.

The new sweater, dubbed the Maple Leafs Next Gen sweater, features a reversible design to satisfy hockey fans and Bielibers alike (it’s also the first-ever reversible sweater in North American professional sports). One side features a blue and black colorway with the primary Maple Leafs’ crest and a shibori-inspired print, while the opposite side features yellow accents and a special Drew House-inspired Maple Leafs logo on the chest. In other words, the sweater is ready for the street or the barn.

Available at select stores and on Adidas.com, the Maple Leafs Next Gen sweater is priced at $180. Just be sure to grab the sweater soon: they’re are retailing for a limited time only, and Bieber merch typically sells out fast.

Justin Bieber x Maple Leafs Sweater at $180

For Bieber (a longtime hockey fan), getting to work with the Maple Leafs is a special experience: “My love for the Maple Leafs has always been a big part of who I am, and my passion for the team, and the passion of millions of fans, is stitched into this Next Gen sweater,” says Bieber, in a press release. “I’m grateful to the Leafs for the chance to team up again to create something so authentic for the team and its fans.”

Bieber’s partner in Drew House, Ryan Good, calls working with the Maple Leafs a “dream come true.” Besides partnering with “the team they love,” per Good, he and Bieber are excited to “literally make history” by releasing the first reversible sweater of its kind.

Drew House previously collaborated with the Maple Leafs on custom jerseys last fall, but Bieber’s love for the hockey team extends beyond the clothing collaborations. Last year, the 28-year-old dropped an alternative music video for his song “Hold On,” titled “Hold On (Maple Leafs Love Letter).”

Fans will get to see Bieber’s jersey in action — on the ice — at this year’s Maple Leafs Next Gen game. The special event, taking place on March 23, is a family-friendly game featuring youth participation in the game’s operation and production.

If you want to get one of the Bieber x Maple Leafs sweaters — whether for playing hockey or running errands in Bieber-approved style — head to Adidas.com before the retail window closes.

