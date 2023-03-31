This At-Home Swiss Espresso Machine Has Replaced All Our Coffee Shop Visits

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

A couple of weeks ago I got the Jura E6 — a fully automatic espresso machine out of Switzerland — and I haven’t been to a coffee shop since.

Essentially a much (much) nicer version of a capsule coffee machine, the E6 puts out espresso shots, coffee, americanos, and milk drinks like cappuccinos and macchiatos. But, unlike other espresso machines, it does all of this with the touch of a button: Place your cup under the spout, press cappuccino, listen to the machine grind a perfect serving of beans, and watch a frothy cappuccino appear in the cup. It’s that easy, and the results actually taste like coffee shop drinks (not water single-serve espressos).

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your coffee or espresso machine, the E6 is certainly worth checking out. Pick it up in the new dark inox colorway at William Sonoma (pictured), or in platinum or piano white on Amazon. It is on the pricey side (compared to single-serve machines) at $1,700, but you’ll likely recoup that cost by avoiding those $8 drinks at your local coffee shop.

So how does the E6 work? First, during setup, you test the hardness of your tap’s water and tell the machine. Then, add the included smart water filter (really) to the tank, which automatically filters a serving of water for each pull. Next, add whole beans to the built-in hopper (you can also use coffee grounds, but obviously whole beans are preferred).

When you’re ready to make drinks, choose from one of the options on the machine’s display screen: espresso, coffee, Americano, cappuccino, macchiato, or Caffè Barista. The machine then grinds a serving of beans and pulls the coffee using a high-performance 15-bar pump. Water is pumped through the grounds in bursts using Jura’s Pulse Extraction Process (PEP), which yields rich, full-flavored results to rival a barista’s creations.

Each drink can be individually programmed with ten strength settings, three temperature settings, and a range of size options. Besides coffee drinks, the machine can also puts out milk foam or hot water by itself for tea.

For milk drinks, there’s a small pipe that plugs in behind the spout. The other end of the pipe can be placed in a milk container, but we’ve been connecting the milk pipe to Jura’s optional Cool Control device which is essentially a mini fridge for your milk that sits next to the machine.

After making coffee or running milk through the system, the machine prompts you to clean certain systems. Like making drinks, cleaning is almost all preprogrammed and only requires the touch of a button. You will have to manually empty the dip tray and grounds container every ten uses or so, and clean the milk pipe at the end of the day.

Overall, the E6 is a low-maintenance, high-reward experience that’s well worth shelling out for. Pick up one of the machines now at Amazon or William Sonoma.

